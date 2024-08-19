Rango Unveils New Roadmap: Multiple Networks To Be Integrated In Q4 This Year

In Brief Rango unveiled its new roadmap for the upcoming two years, planning updates to improve the cross-chain trading experience for users.

Cross-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Rango unveiled its new roadmap for the upcoming two years. The roadmap includes a range of updates designed to improve the cross-chain trading experience for users.

According to the roadmap, Rango intends to complete several key integrations in the remaining part of the third quarter. These include integrating shimmer, adding liquidity pools for ChainFlip Arbitrum and Solana, and connecting with Stargate V2. In the subsequent quarter of 2024, Rango aims to integrate with the Morph, Taiko, The Open Network (TON), IOTA, and Fantom blockchains, as well as with the cryptocurrency wallet Tonkeeper. Additionally, new features will be introduced, such as an updated version of the platform, a smart contract audit, a gamified campaign, Bitcoin PSBT support, and a Gas-station.

Furthermore, in 2025, Rango intends to launch its token, implement governance updates, and integrate with Sui and Aptos. The company also aims to introduce an on-ramp feature and broaden its integrations with Movement Labs, opBNB, ChainLink CCIP, Mantle, Manta, B2 Squared, Merlin Chain, Bera Chain, Babylon, Roorstock, zkFair, and Botanix Labs.

Rango supports a wide variety of technologies, including Ethereum, Solana, Cosmos, as well as UTXO, and is continually expanding its integrations with blockchains, decentralized exchanges (DEXes), as well as bridges.

Rango Expands Its Multi-Chain Platform With Enhanced Liquidity And New Investment

As a multi-chain platform for DEXs and bridges, it concentrates on connectivity and support for key blockchains. It integrates the capabilities of DEX aggregators with bridges and cross-chain liquidity providers to offer enhanced liquidity for users. At present, it provides support to more than 60 blockchains, 100 DEXes, 22 bridges, as well as 24 wallets, featuring a convenient interface.

Among its major characteristics, Rango accumulates liquidity from DEXs and bridges to provide optimal trading rates. It supports trading for a variety of ERC-20 tokens and additional tokens. The platform’s multi-routing feature enables individuals to choose their preferred routes for swaps and bridges, meanwhile the Application Programming Interface (API) facilitates smooth transactions for decentralized applications (dApps) and wallets that require cross-chain swap and bridge capabilities.

In June, Rango secured new investment in a strategic funding round led by Binance Labs, Nomad Capital, and Foresight Ventures.

