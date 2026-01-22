Ramp Network Becomes Fully Licensed CASP, Enabling EU-Wide Crypto Services Under MiCAR

In Brief Ramp Network is now fully operational as a licensed Crypto Asset Service Provider in the EU, enabling compliant on- and off-ramp services across all member states.

Ramp Swaps, a financial technology firm bridging the cryptocurrency ecosystem with global financial infrastructure and operating under the Ramp Network brand, announced that it is now fully operational as a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) in the European Union. EU customers can access Ramp Network’s services under its approved CASP licence, which ensures all activities comply with regulatory standards outlined in the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) and by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Ramp Network’s MiCAR authorisation serves as a regulatory passport across all 27 EU member states, allowing the company to offer its on- and off-ramp services throughout the European Union under a single, harmonised licence. This approval encompasses the key operations that enable Ramp Network to facilitate smooth conversions between fiat currencies and digital assets, all under consistent EU regulatory oversight.

“Operating fully as a licensed Crypto Asset Service Provider represents a major milestone in how Ramp Network serves customers across the European Union. EU customer activity is now conducted under a single regulatory framework, providing clearer rules, stronger consumer protections, and greater consistency across member states,” said Przemek Kowalczyk, CEO of Ramp Network, in a written statement. “Built and scaled in Europe, Ramp Network continues to serve the region as a core part of its long-term strategy. Becoming fully operational as a CASP reflects the maturity of our operating model and our readiness to serve EU customers under harmonised regulatory standards. This step supports our focus on building a durable, compliant financial infrastructure that connects traditional finance with on-chain systems across Europe,” he added.

Ramp Network Secures CASP Approval, Enabling Compliant EU Expansion

Founded and developed in Europe, Ramp Network stated that its CASP approval underscores its long-term dedication to the EU market and adherence to European regulatory standards. MiCAR represents the world’s first fully harmonized framework for cryptocurrency services, establishing requirements for governance, operational resilience, transparency, and consumer protection. For customers across the European Union, Ramp Network’s authorization confirms that its systems and processes meet these standards, enabling compliant expansion throughout the region.

Strategically, operating under a CASP licence allows Ramp Network to serve EU clients within a single, unified regulatory framework rather than navigating disparate national regimes. This approach is designed to provide regulatory clarity, ensure cross-border consistency, and support sustainable growth in the European digital asset market as MiCAR is implemented across all member states.

