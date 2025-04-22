Questflow Labs Selected For ‘Google For Startups Accelerator: AI First’ Program, Gaining Access To Support And Expert Mentorship

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Questflow Labs announced its participation in the “Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First” program, receiving support and funding from Google and Google Cloud.

Decentralized autonomous AI agent network, Questflow Labs announced its participation in the “Google for Startups Accelerator: AI First” program, receiving both support and funding from Google and Google Cloud.

The program, designed for AI-driven companies, provides a comprehensive range of resources to accelerate growth. This includes up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits, technical support with direct access to Google engineers and industry experts, as well as mentorship, training, and valuable networking opportunities.

Through this program, Questflow Labs intends to further develop its AI solutions and innovations using tools like Google Gemini, Google Cloud AI toolkits, and the latest Google Agent2Agent Protocol. The company also plans to integrate more deeply with the Google ecosystem, utilizing the precision of Google Ads, the collaboration features of Google Workspace, the scalability of Google Cloud, and the capabilities of Gemini AI and Vertex AI to redefine possibilities.

Additionally, Questflow Labs aims to bridge the gap between AI, Web3, and Web2, leveraging Google’s infrastructure to unlock the potential of a decentralized future and foster the growth of an accessible AI agent economy.

Exciting news!https://t.co/WGazQduOkU is part of @Google for Startups family! 🚀



A huge thanks to @Google and @GoogleCloud for this incredible recognition and funding. We're truly honored!



We remain committed to advancing AI solutions and innovation—now with even greater… pic.twitter.com/EymDaQS4HX — Questflow (@questflow) April 22, 2025

Questflow Labs: What Is It?

Questflow Labs is a decentralized AI agent-driven workflow network that enables the orchestration of multiple AI agents to operate autonomously. It provides users with the ability to create AI-driven workflows, automate actions, and distribute real-world incentives to the creators of these agents.

The platform’s multi-agent AI orchestration (MAO) framework has garnered attention from notable companies such as a16z, Cohere, and MongoDB, and was successfully launched on ProductHunt.

With a growing user base of over 30,000 active users, 42,000 community members, and 200,000 monthly automations, Questflow has validated its approach and is now focused on expanding its ecosystem. The company is building strategic partnerships with organizations like Perplexity, Near Protocol, Mistral, Cohere, Groq, Aptos, Notion, Airtable, and Google Workspace, aiming to strengthen its network and broaden its capabilities.

Last year, the platform secured $1.5 million in an angel funding round, led by MiraclePlus, a venture firm established by Qi Lu, a former YC Partner, Microsoft EVP, and Baidu COO. The round also saw participation from founders of companies like PAKA, AgentLayer, TypoX, Dmail Network, Chasm, Litentry, and other investors.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson