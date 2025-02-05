Flare Hosts AI Hackathon At UC Berkeley In Partnership With Google Cloud

In Brief Flare and Google Cloud will host a Verifiable AI Hackathon at UC Berkeley with a prize pool totaling $100,000, aimed at exploring the potential of verifiable off-chain computing to enhance Web3 apps.

Blockchain focused on data, Flare announced it will partner with public cloud vendor Google Cloud to host a Verifiable AI Hackathon at UC Berkeley. The event will delve into the potential of verifiable off-chain computing to enhance Web3 applications, particularly for data-heavy and compute-intensive tasks like AI. Participants will have the opportunity to compete for a prize pool totaling $100,000.

The Verifiable AI Hackathon, scheduled for March 7-9 at California Memorial Stadium at UC Berkeley, will focus on off-chain verifiable AI powered by Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs). The event aims to provide developers with the tools to balance decentralization and performance in AI-driven blockchain solutions. The in-person hackathon will feature a prize pool of $60,000, while the virtual event will offer $40,000 in prizes.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Google Cloud underscores our commitment to pioneering verifiable AI solutions,” said Hugo Philion, Co-Founder of Flare and CEO of Flare Labs, in a written statement. “We are not just pushing boundaries but setting new standards in the intersection of blockchain and confidential computing,” he added.

One of the main challenges in scaling blockchain applications for real-world use cases is the computational limits of on-chain processing. TEEs offer a solution by creating hardware-secured spaces where complex AI tasks can be processed off-chain while still maintaining cryptographic assurances on-chain.

The Verifiable AI Hackathon aims to demonstrate how integrating TEEs with Flare’s blockchain can overcome these limitations, creating a foundation for decentralized, high-performance applications. Organized in partnership with Blockchain at Berkeley, the event is expected to draw 500 participants, competing across four specialized tracks: Social AI Agents, RAG Knowledge Systems, DeFAI (DeFi x AI), and Consensus Learning.

Developers will have the opportunity to use Google Cloud’s Confidential Computing in tandem with Flare’s decentralized data protocols. This combination of AI and blockchain verification seeks to inspire teams to build new applications that leverage advanced AI features while ensuring the trust guarantees provided by Flare.

This initiative builds on the ongoing collaboration between Flare and Google Cloud. In January 2024, Google Cloud became a Flare validator and data provider for Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO). As one of 100 data providers for the FTSO, Google Cloud has been pivotal in supplying critical time series data and has maintained a flawless uptime record since June 2024.

The hackathon will include both an in-person event at UC Berkeley and a virtual component hosted on DoraHacks, ensuring participation from developers worldwide. Registration is set to open in early February. Teams of participants will compete to develop applications that demonstrate how TEEs can securely integrate rich data and complex computations into blockchain ecosystems.

Blockchain at Berkeley will serve as a community partner, promoting the event to blockchain developers, students, and organizations globally. The hackathon highlights Flare’s role in advancing verifiable AI and provides a platform for showcasing the real-world capabilities of decentralized AI applications. By combining secure enterprise-grade computing, blockchain verification, and academic research, this event aims to foster the creation of production-ready decentralized applications (dApps).

Flare‘s ongoing research and development efforts in TEEs will be a key focus of its 2025 roadmap, with a strong emphasis on decentralized finance (DeFi) and AI. By merging verifiable Web3 data with a seamless Web2 user experience, Flare enables developers to create high-quality applications across AI, DeFi, and real-world assets (RWAs). The hackathon not only strengthens Flare’s collaboration with Google Cloud but will also accelerate the integration of TEEs within the blockchain space.

