Qubic Unveils Aigarth: A Pioneering Project Merging AI With Decentralized Blockchain Systems

by Alisa Davidson

Layer 1 blockchain Qubic introduced its innovative project, Aigarth, designed to integrate AI with decentralized systems. Aigarth aims to emulate natural evolutionary processes to support the autonomous development of AI, enabling it to continuously learn, adapt, and evolve. This initiative marks an advancement in the intersection of blockchain and AI technologies, offering the potential to transform how these systems interact and progress.

In contrast to traditional AI, which relies heavily on human input, Aigarth is engineered for independent development, aiming to produce more sophisticated and adaptive intelligence. The project focuses on creating AI that begins with basic functions and progressively evolves into advanced systems capable of handling complex tasks.

A crucial element of this initiative is Qubic that will support the AI developed by Aigarth. Together, Aigarth and Qubic have the potential to transform human interaction with AI, unlocking new opportunities across multiple domains.

One of the most compelling features of Aigarth is its ability to identify the precise moment when true intelligence emerges. This might happen when the AI’s neural connections achieve a state where a function becomes irreversible or overly complex to simplify, signifying a leap in advancement in intelligence that traditional methods might struggle to decode. This approach challenges conventional reductionist approaches and proposes that true intelligence could arise from such irreducible complexity.

Additionally, Aigarth has unveiled the new AI security system similar to a security hologram, designed to ensure that only the original creator has the ability to alter the AI. This new method could transform intellectual property protection by providing a new way to safeguard AI innovations, potentially reducing reliance on traditional legal mechanisms.

Aigarth Advances To Creating AI Systems With Learning And Adaptive Capabilities

Qubic is a cryptocurrency platform that redefines consensus mechanisms through its decentralized Quorum consensus, a concept developed over thirteen years of visionary thinking. This consensus model provides secure and reliable coordination among independent validators, addressing issues of deception and collusion inherent in traditional systems. Unlike the conventional Proof of Work (PoW) model, it employs a unique Proof of Work (uPoW) approach, where mining efforts are focused on meaningful computational tasks, thereby adding tangible value to network security.

Qubic initially launched Aigarth in 2021. It integrates AI with distributed computing and is designed to operate on the Qubic network. Since its inception, Aigarth has advanced from developing “Intelligent Tissue” to creating AI systems with learning and adaptive capabilities. As both Aigarth and Qubic continue to evolve, they may be nearing the achievement of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), potentially marking a new step in AI development and interaction.

