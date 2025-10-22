QCP Capital: CPI Report And Easing Dollar Identified As Key Near-Term Market Catalysts As BTC Steadies

In Brief QCP Capital reports that risk assets have stabilized amid the US government shutdown, with markets closely watching the upcoming September CPI release as a key driver for Fed policy, Bitcoin performance, and overall volatility.

Singapore-based digital asset firm QCP Capital published a recent market report noting that, following a volatile start to the week, risk assets have stabilized within relatively narrow ranges. The ongoing US government shutdown has paused most official data releases from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and the Census Bureau.

According to the firm, the only major dataset expected in the near term is the September Consumer Price Index, which the BLS has been granted a one-time exemption to release on Friday, October 24th. All other economic data publications will remain on hold until the shutdown concludes.

QCP Capital stated that this situation positions the CPI report as the central focus for upcoming Federal Reserve policy discussions and market sentiment. A softer CPI reading, close to 0.2%, could strengthen expectations of a soft-landing scenario and support Bitcoin’s positive bias as liquidity conditions potentially improve.

The firm also observed that while geopolitical tensions continue to generate headlines, the overall tone has become more balanced. Tariff-related concerns are being countered by renewed discussions of potential trade agreements. A possible meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump could take on a pragmatic direction, addressing supply chain challenges related to rare-earth and critical minerals and reopening agricultural trade channels such as soybean imports—factors that could ease inflationary pressures.

In commodities, gold experienced a sharp pullback from record highs, marking its steepest one-day decline since 2020 due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar, while silver followed a similar trend. Bitcoin temporarily rose to around $114,000 as metals sold off but later retreated to the lower $108,000 range amid volatile trading conditions.

QCP noted that volatility remains elevated ahead of the CPI release, with potential for downside support if the US dollar index and two-year real yields continue to decline.

Bitcoin Trades Near $108K, Global Crypto Market Cap Slips To $3.64T

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $107,935, reflecting a 0.47% decline over the past 24 hours. During this period, the asset reached a high of $113,807 and a low of $107,282.

The total global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $3.64 trillion, representing a 0.58% decrease compared to the previous day. Meanwhile, total market trading volume over the past 24 hours has risen by 31.33%, reaching $227.84 billion. Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently at 59.14%, marking a 0.12% increase within the same timeframe, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

