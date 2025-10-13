QCP Capital: Investor Sentiment Improves Following JD Vance Remarks, Yet Risk Appetite Remains Cautious

In Brief Escalating US-China tensions triggered global market turmoil, historic crypto liquidations, and extreme volatility on Binance, while ongoing policy uncertainty keeps risk appetite subdued.

Singapore-based digital asset firm QCP Capital released an analysis highlighting that global financial markets experienced disruption following a sharp escalation in tensions between the United States and China. The situation unfolded after a late-night statement from President Trump accused China of attempting to “hold the world captive” through new export controls on rare earth elements and related materials. Subsequently, the White House imposed a 100% tariff on all Chinese imports and introduced additional export restrictions on critical software. Reports suggest that China had already distributed notices to several countries outlining broad export limitations set to take effect on November 1st, covering a wide range of industrial inputs.

The developments triggered a global risk-off movement, leading to a 3.5% decline in the Nasdaq and a 2.7% drop in the S&P 500. Bitcoin briefly fell to $102,000 before recovering to around $112,000, as approximately $19 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated—marking the largest such event in cryptocurrency history. Short-term volatility spiked, with one-week Bitcoin at-the-money implied volatility reaching 98 before easing to around 50 as conditions steadied.

Market attention shifted to Binance, where price dislocations were most severe. USDe dropped to $0.65, wBETH traded nearly 90% below its parity with ETH, and BNSOL declined by over 80%, while other exchanges experienced comparatively smaller disruptions. Reduced liquidity from market makers amplified the downward spiral in prices.

According to QCP Capital, the preliminary evidence suggested that Binance’s pricing systems might have been targeted during the volatility. The exchange had recently announced maintenance updates for the same three assets, possibly exposing temporary vulnerabilities. The sequence of concentrated sell-offs led some market participants to suspect potential manipulation aimed at triggering cascading liquidations.

Later remarks from Vice President JD Vance, who indicated that the administration remained open to “reasonable negotiation” with China, helped stabilize investor sentiment heading into the Asian trading session. Nevertheless, with policy uncertainty still elevated and market liquidity limited, risk appetite remains subdued as the new week begins.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $114,404, reflecting a 2.05% gain over the past 24 hours. The asset recorded a daily low of $111,302 and reached a high of $115,809 during the same period.

Ethereum is currently priced around $4,105, marking a 6.86% rise over the previous day. Its lowest value within the 24-hour window was $3,802, while the highest reached $4,199.

The overall cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $3.86 trillion, representing a 2.84% increase in the last 24 hours. Total trading volume across all digital assets reached $274.92 billion, up 35.44% from the previous day. Bitcoin’s market dominance has slightly declined to 59.00%, down by 0.59% compared to the prior session, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

