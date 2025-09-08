en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business Markets News Report Technology
September 08, 2025

QCP Capital: BTC And ETH Hold Steady As Investors Await US CPI And PPI Data Ahead Of Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Decision

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 08, 2025 at 9:24 am Updated: September 08, 2025 at 9:24 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 08, 2025 at 9:24 am

In Brief

QCP reports that despite weak US jobs data raising rate cut expectations, Bitcoin and Ethereum remain steady, with the crypto market largely consolidating ahead of upcoming CPI releases.

QCP Capital: BTC And ETH Hold Steady As Investors Await US CPI And PPI Data Ahead Of Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Decision

Singapore-based digital asset firm QCP Capital released an analysis of the cryptocurrency market, observing that equity futures have continued to climb following a weaker-than-expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. The August data showed only 22,000 jobs added, well below the consensus forecast of 75,000, confirming a deteriorating employment trend that began in June when a 53-month streak of consecutive job growth ended. Two-year US Treasury yields have fallen to yearly lows as markets price in approximately 72 basis points of rate cuts for the remainder of the year.

According to QCP Capital, despite stronger performance in equities and gold, this momentum has not translated into the digital asset sector, where cryptocurrencies have been trading largely sideways. The muted activity has been interpreted by some as bearish, with increasing demand for downside protection in the form of put options, particularly for September expiries. Others, however, view the consolidation as a sign of resilience, noting that Bitcoin has remained above $110,000 despite being excluded from the S&P 500 last Friday, while Ethereum has held above $4,250 even after five straight days of spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) outflows.

QCP Capital noted that the absence of clear direction may reflect caution as markets await Thursday’s US inflation report. Front-end implied volatility remains elevated and is expected to stay high until after the Consumer Price Index release. A CPI reading above the expected 0.3% could complicate the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut trajectory, though a temporary rise driven by tariffs would be unlikely to prompt an escalation, as trade tensions are expected to remain contained given the current economic backdrop. Barring short-term reactions to this week’s economic data, the crypto market appears to be supported, though lacking immediate catalysts for a decisive move.

The firm pointed out that key data releases this week include the US Producer Price Index (PPI) on Wednesday, followed by PPI and unemployment claims on Thursday.

Bitcoin Surges Above $112,000, ETH Trades Around $4,300

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $112,040, reflecting a 0.71% increase over the past 24 hours, with intraday lows of $110,693 and highs of $112,137. Ethereum is currently priced at $4,309, up more than 0.2%, reaching a low of $4,275 and a high of $4,333 within the same period.

The total global cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $3.87 trillion, representing a 1.06% rise in the last 24 hours. Trading volume across the crypto market over this period reached $110.77 billion, marking a 32.49% increase. Bitcoin’s market dominance is 57.66%, showing a slight decrease of 0.19%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

5 Trends That Will Define The Conversation At Korea Blockchain Week 2025

by Victoria d'Este
September 08, 2025

This Week in Crypto: BTC Pauses, ETH Waits for a Trigger, TON Tests Its $3 Floor

by Victoria d'Este
September 08, 2025

Bitget Energizes Catalunya MotoGP Weekend With Web3 Experiences, Rewards, And Racing Legends

by Alisa Davidson
September 08, 2025

Four Expands Beyond GameFi With Upcoming Real-World Asset Trading On BNB Chain

by Alisa Davidson
September 08, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

This Week in Crypto: BTC Pauses, ETH Waits for a Trigger, TON Tests Its $3 Floor

by Victoria d'Este
September 08, 2025

Bitget Energizes Catalunya MotoGP Weekend With Web3 Experiences, Rewards, And Racing Legends

by Alisa Davidson
September 08, 2025

Four Expands Beyond GameFi With Upcoming Real-World Asset Trading On BNB Chain

by Alisa Davidson
September 08, 2025

iExec Brings TEE-based Privacy Tools to Arbitrum

by Alisa Davidson
September 08, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
5 Trends That Will Define The Conversation At Korea Blockchain Week 2025
Opinion Business Markets Technology
5 Trends That Will Define The Conversation At Korea Blockchain Week 2025
by Victoria d'Este
September 8, 2025
This Week in Crypto: BTC Pauses, ETH Waits for a Trigger, TON Tests Its $3 Floor
Digest Business Markets
This Week in Crypto: BTC Pauses, ETH Waits for a Trigger, TON Tests Its $3 Floor
by Victoria d'Este
September 8, 2025
Bitget Energizes Catalunya MotoGP Weekend With Web3 Experiences, Rewards, And Racing Legends
News Report Technology
Bitget Energizes Catalunya MotoGP Weekend With Web3 Experiences, Rewards, And Racing Legends
by Alisa Davidson
September 8, 2025
Four Expands Beyond GameFi With Upcoming Real-World Asset Trading On BNB Chain
Business News Report Technology
Four Expands Beyond GameFi With Upcoming Real-World Asset Trading On BNB Chain
by Alisa Davidson
September 8, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.