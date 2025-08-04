QCP Capital: Despite Three Consecutive Friday Selloffs, Bitcoin’s Broader Uptrend Remains Intact

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief QCP Capital reports Bitcoin’s third consecutive Friday selloff to $112,000 mark triggered $1 billion in liquidations, but July’s record close and rebound-focused options activity suggest underlying structural strength.

Singapore-based digital asset firm QCP Capital published cryptocurrency market analysis noting that Bitcoin experienced its third consecutive Friday selloff, with prices briefly touching the $112,000 support level and triggering over $1 billion in liquidations of leveraged long positions across the cryptocurrency market since Friday.

This sharp decline occurred amid a risk-averse atmosphere in traditional financial markets, influenced by several factors including a weaker-than-expected US jobs report and a new round of tariffs imposed by Washington. These developments led to a broad selloff in both equities and cryptocurrencies, as investors adjusted their outlook on global economic growth and liquidity.

The report further highlights that expectations of an imminent altcoin season were challenged by Friday’s market activity. For instance, SOL dropped nearly 20% over the week, while ETH declined close to 10%. Even inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) failed to provide support, with Friday marking the second-largest outflow for BTC spot ETFs and the fourth-largest for ETH, dampening hopes that institutional investment would offer near-term stability.

Despite the pullback, QCP Capital emphasizes that the overall structural outlook remains intact. Bitcoin’s monthly close in July was the highest on record, and the recent price drop is seen as more of a corrective movement rather than a capitulation. Historically, such corrections, particularly those that reduce excessive leverage, tend to set the stage for renewed accumulation.

QCP Capital Maintains Cautiously Optimistic Outlook

The report also notes that macroeconomic and structural factors continue to support the market. Progress on regulatory clarity, growing integration of stablecoins, and ongoing institutional tokenization efforts all contribute positively to the long-term outlook for cryptocurrencies.

In the options market, sentiment appears to be more opportunistic than defensive. There was notable activity in BTC call spreads for the August 29th, 2025 expiry, with strike prices at $118,000, $124,000, and $126,000, indicating tactical positioning for a potential rebound, with a maximum payoff expected at $124,000, well above previous all-time highs. Although front-end put skew remains elevated, it has not yet reached levels that typically signal widespread panic and may normalize if Bitcoin’s spot price recovers above $115,000.

The analysis concludes with a cautiously optimistic outlook. While spot prices near $112,000 require careful monitoring due to ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, signs such as renewed ETF inflows, decreasing implied volatility, and a tightening of skew could suggest improving institutional sentiment.

Upcoming ETF data releases are expected to provide early insights. Should inflows pick up and volatility measures begin to decline, it would lend stronger support to a potential buy-the-dip scenario.

Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Rise Amid Declining Trading Volume

At the time of this report, Bitcoin is trading at $114,349, reflecting a 0.4% increase over the previous 24 hours, with a low of $113,641 and a high of $114,898 during that period.

ETH is currently valued at $3,560, showing a gain of 2.26% over the same timeframe, with a recorded low of $3,458 and a high of $3,569.

The total market capitalization of the global cryptocurrency market stands at $3.72 trillion, marking a 1.02% increase in the last day. However, the total trading volume across the cryptocurrency market has declined by 9.71%, totaling $116.23 billion in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently at 61.14%, representing a slight decrease of 0.32% over the day, based on data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson