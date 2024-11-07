Puffer Finance Activates UniFi Testnet, Inviting Developers To Explore Its Rollup

In Brief Puffer Finance launches the UniFi testnet, allowing developers to explore sub-second transactions, fast withdrawals, and an Ethereum-aligned decentralization model ahead of the mainnet.

Liquid restaking protocol built on EigenLayer, Puffer Finance announced the testnet launch of UniFi, an Ethereum-based rollup.

UniFi is designed for low-cost, sub-second transactions and enables rapid asset withdrawal from the UniFi Layer 2 to the Ethereum Layer 1 within a minute—a considerable improvement in speed compared to existing rollups. Additionally, UniFi is economically aligned with Ethereum, meaning that increased activity on UniFi will generate additional revenue for Ethereum validators.

The testnet allows participants to explore sub-second transactions, near-instant withdrawals, and a decentralization model aligned with Ethereum ahead of the UniFi mainnet release. The testnet rollout consists of two phases: UniFi Testnet, exclusive to builders, and UniFi Testnet, open to the public.

During this initial builder-focused phase, Puffer Finance is inviting decentralized application (dApp) developers to start building on UniFi and to experiment with new applications enabled by UniFi’s atomic composability.

In-Depth Look At UniFi: What Is It And How Does It Work?

UniFi is crafted to deliver an optimized experience for both users and developers while maintaining economic alignment with Ethereum. Supporting its ecosystem, Puffer Finance will incentivize holders of liquid restaking tokens (LRT) to bridge their liquidity into UniFi, offering developers the liquidity necessary to fuel their dApps.

UniFi also features preconfirmations, which improve upon traditional soft confirmations by relying on Ethereum validators rather than centralized sequencers. This provides near-instant (100ms) confirmation times with enhanced security, as validators are penalized for failing to include transactions. This design ensures both speed and reliability. Additionally, UniFi enables developers to deploy customizable appchains that leverage Ethereum’s security and scalability, ideal for creating interoperable and efficient dApps.

Notably, Puffer Finance’s Season 2 campaign will include a revamped points system to encourage engagement within UniFi, creating a dynamic community interested in exploring and interacting with new dApps and fostering a thriving environment for developers and users.

As an innovator in Ethereum infrastructure, Puffer Finance is focused on advancing Ethereum’s decentralization through next-generation rollups, supported by liquid restaking (LRT) and enhanced by preconfirmation as an Actively Validated Service (AVS). With offerings such as Puffer UniFi and Puffer UniFi AVS on EigenLayer, Puffer Finance is committed to strengthening the Ethereum ecosystem.

