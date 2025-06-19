Polygon Co-Founder And Developers Spin Off To Launch ZisK zkVM Stack

In Brief Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina and the former zkEVM team have launched Zisk, an independent, open-source zkVM stack focused on scalable, low-latency zero-knowledge proof infrastructure.

Ethereum scaling solution Polygon‘s co-founder Jordi Baylina, along with the team previously responsible for Polygon zkEVM, have transitioned into a separate entity now operating under the name Zisk. Zisk is an open-source, high-performance zkVM stack that has been developed from the outset with a focus on low-latency proof generation.

It is designed to facilitate the verifiable execution of applications written in high-level programming languages such as Rust, with planned support for Go, C#, and others. The stack is built on RISC-V 64 architecture, prioritizing speed, scalability, and ease of integration. Meanwhile, the system’s distributed architecture allows Ethereum blocks to be proven in real time or even faster, supported by a 1.5GHz zkVM execution engine, a highly parallelized proof generation framework, GPU code optimized for performance, and advanced proof aggregation circuits.

Modularity is a core principle of Zisk’s design. It is constructed on top of a generic zkProver using PIL2 and incorporates recursive proof technologies that enable the flexible and efficient composition of proofs. Zisk can function either as a library or as a standalone tool for building custom proofs.

Furthermore, the entire codebase, including GPU components, is open source and available under the MIT/Apache 2.0 license. Developers can integrate Zisk directly into their infrastructure and use it to construct custom circuits, rollups, or zero-knowledge applications.

Me, together with a core team of 7 developers, just spun off from Polygon to continue the ZisK project as an independent initiative.

I’ll remain co-founder and advisor at Polygon, but my main focus now shifts to @ziskvm.

Jordi Baylina Shifts Focus To Zisk As Polygon Reorganizes Leadership And Strategy

Jordi Baylina also noted that while he will continue in his roles as co-founder and advisor at Polygon, his primary attention is now directed toward the new initiative. In connection with the formation of Zisk as an independent entity, all intellectual property related to Polygon zkEVM, along with its core development team, has been transferred to SilentSig Switzerland GmbH, a company fully owned by Jordi Baylina.

This recent development comes shortly after a change in leadership at Polygon, during which co-founder Sandeep Nailwal assumed the position of CEO of the Polygon Foundation. As part of a broader strategic shift, Sandeep Nailwal announced plans to phase out the zkEVM chain and reallocate resources toward Polygon PoS and the Agglayer, a solution focused on cross-chain aggregation.

