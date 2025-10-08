Plume Launches Global RWA Alliance To Accelerate Tokenized Asset Adoption

In Brief Plume has launched the Global Real-World Asset Alliance to promote global collaboration, regulatory alignment, and innovation in tokenized asset adoption and infrastructure development.

Blockchain platform focused on real-world asset (RWA) finance, Plume announced the launch of the Global Real-World Asset Alliance. This initiative brings together issuers, platforms, regulators, and infrastructure providers from across the industry to promote the adoption of tokenized assets through education, distribution, and practical on-chain applications. The Alliance’s founding members include WisdomTree, DigiFT, Morpho, Nest, TopNod, Centrifuge, Gate Web3, Mercado Bitcoin, RWA.xyz, OSL, and Bitget Wallet.

Tokenized RWAs—covering areas such as treasuries, credit, and commodities—have emerged as one of the fastest-expanding sectors in modern finance. However, this growth has been slowed by issues such as fragmented infrastructure, inconsistent tokenization frameworks, and limited access to distribution channels.

Plume has already shown substantial progress, managing around $577.8 million in total value locked (TVL) with a utilization rate exceeding 90% in tokenized treasury vaults. Additionally, non-stablecoin RWA wallets on the Plume network represent over half of the global total across public blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana.

Building on this foundation, the Global Real-World Asset Alliance aims to establish a neutral environment for cooperation and to advance global interoperability within the tokenized asset ecosystem.

The Alliance is structured to function across major global financial hubs, maintaining a dual presence in the United States and the Asia-Pacific region. This strategic setup supports active regulatory collaboration and facilitates seamless cross-border participation. Through this approach, the Alliance seeks to develop globally interoperable standards while upholding an internationally neutral stance.

Plume has been engaging with regulatory authorities in both the Asia-Pacific and U.S. markets to contribute to the formation of RWA legislation. These ongoing efforts will extend into the Alliance’s initiatives, broadening its global reach and enabling the inclusion of policymakers, financial institutions, and Web3 developers within a unified framework. This collaborative foundation is intended to strengthen the infrastructure required to integrate tokenized assets into the broader financial system.

Plume Expands Access To Nest Infrastructure And Partners With Messari And Tiger Research To Advance Tokenization Standards

As part of its involvement, Plume is providing access to Nest, its modular yield infrastructure that is already connected with platforms such as OKX Earn, Galaxy, and Morpho. This initiative offers participants the opportunity to utilize Nest’s capabilities, which include cross-chain yield generation through modular vaults, a composable architecture, and adaptable support for emerging issuers and asset types.

The Alliance’s research and developments will be disseminated in collaboration with media partners Messari and Tiger Research. Their initial contribution will feature a tokenization playbook that outlines methodologies, frameworks, case studies, and relevant policy considerations related to tokenized assets.

