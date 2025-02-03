Centrifuge Collaborates With Plume Network To Transform Institutional-Grade RWA Solutions

In Brief Centrifuge partners with Plume Network to enhance institutional-grade RWA solutions through the Nest staking protocol, powering its low-risk treasury vaults with Anemoy’s regulated LTF and offering users access to AAA-rated yield products backed by RWAs.

Platform specializing in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), Centrifuge announced its selection as a strategic partner with Plume Network, a modular blockchain platform, to enhance institutional-grade RWA solutions through its flagship staking protocol, Nest. As one of the first partners of Plume Network, Centrifuge will help power Nest’s low-risk treasury vaults using Anemoy’s regulated Liquid Treasury Fund (LTF), providing users with access to AAA-rated yield products backed by real-world assets.

Nest, by separating yield streams from the underlying assets, allows for the creation of new financial instruments. This feature enables users to easily earn, trade, and diversify exposure to institutional-grade yield opportunities curated by top protocols and asset managers within Plume Network’s ecosystem.

Nest allows users to deposit stablecoins into vaults containing high-quality assets that generate yield from both on-chain and off-chain instruments. These vaults are permissionless smart contracts accessible to anyone with a wallet. Centrifuge facilitates the process of bringing real-world assets onto the blockchain, enabling asset managers to tokenize and distribute their portfolios.

This collaboration will lead to several key advancements. Centrifuge will drive RWA tokenization directly on the Plume Network, expanding the ecosystem’s offerings with compliant, real-world-backed opportunities. Additionally, Anemoy’s Liquid Treasury Fund will integrate with Nest’s T-bill vault, combining institutional-grade yields with the accessibility of decentralized finance (DeFi). Retail and institutional investors will benefit from unified access to innovative RWA products as Centrifuge and Plume Network work together to develop tools aimed at democratizing on-chain wealth generation.

The Nest Treasuries Vault will offer AAA-rated treasury investments, LTF-powered yield generation, and stablecoin deposit options, along with institutional-grade financial instruments.

What Are Centrifuge and Anemoy? Bridging TradFi And DeFi With Tokenized Asset Management Solutions

Centrifuge enables asset managers to tokenize, manage, and distribute their funds on-chain while offering investors access to a diverse portfolio of high-quality tokenized assets. Meanwhile, Anemoy is a Web3-focused asset manager created to support Centrifuge’s initiative of bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and DeFi through the development of RWA products. Anemoy offers comprehensive services that cover the entire lifecycle of on-chain asset management, providing institutions with end-to-end solutions for compliance, asset management, and the seamless integration of RWA into DeFi.

Recently, Centrifuge’s Anemoy LTF and Centrifuge partnered with asset manager Janus Henderson, marking another milestone in its collaboration with prominent financial firms. As part of this partnership, Janus Henderson serves as a sub-advisor to the LTF, while its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tabula, will oversee the fund’s operations and portfolio management.

