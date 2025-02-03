en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi vi EN
News Report Technology
February 03, 2025

Centrifuge Collaborates With Plume Network To Transform Institutional-Grade RWA Solutions

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: February 03, 2025 at 4:27 am Updated: February 03, 2025 at 4:28 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: February 03, 2025 at 4:27 am

In Brief

Centrifuge partners with Plume Network to enhance institutional-grade RWA solutions through the Nest staking protocol, powering its low-risk treasury vaults with Anemoy’s regulated LTF and offering users access to AAA-rated yield products backed by RWAs.

Centrifuge Collaborates With Plume Network To Transform Institutional-Grade RWA Solutions

Platform specializing in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs), Centrifuge announced its selection as a strategic partner with Plume Network, a modular blockchain platform, to enhance institutional-grade RWA solutions through its flagship staking protocol, Nest. As one of the first partners of Plume Network, Centrifuge will help power Nest’s low-risk treasury vaults using Anemoy’s regulated Liquid Treasury Fund (LTF), providing users with access to AAA-rated yield products backed by real-world assets.

Nest, by separating yield streams from the underlying assets, allows for the creation of new financial instruments. This feature enables users to easily earn, trade, and diversify exposure to institutional-grade yield opportunities curated by top protocols and asset managers within Plume Network’s ecosystem.

Nest allows users to deposit stablecoins into vaults containing high-quality assets that generate yield from both on-chain and off-chain instruments. These vaults are permissionless smart contracts accessible to anyone with a wallet. Centrifuge facilitates the process of bringing real-world assets onto the blockchain, enabling asset managers to tokenize and distribute their portfolios.

This collaboration will lead to several key advancements. Centrifuge will drive RWA tokenization directly on the Plume Network, expanding the ecosystem’s offerings with compliant, real-world-backed opportunities. Additionally, Anemoy’s Liquid Treasury Fund will integrate with Nest’s T-bill vault, combining institutional-grade yields with the accessibility of decentralized finance (DeFi). Retail and institutional investors will benefit from unified access to innovative RWA products as Centrifuge and Plume Network work together to develop tools aimed at democratizing on-chain wealth generation.

The Nest Treasuries Vault will offer AAA-rated treasury investments, LTF-powered yield generation, and stablecoin deposit options, along with institutional-grade financial instruments.

What Are Centrifuge and Anemoy? Bridging TradFi And DeFi With Tokenized Asset Management Solutions

Centrifuge enables asset managers to tokenize, manage, and distribute their funds on-chain while offering investors access to a diverse portfolio of high-quality tokenized assets. Meanwhile, Anemoy is a Web3-focused asset manager created to support Centrifuge’s initiative of bridging traditional finance (TradFi) and DeFi through the development of RWA products. Anemoy offers comprehensive services that cover the entire lifecycle of on-chain asset management, providing institutions with end-to-end solutions for compliance, asset management, and the seamless integration of RWA into DeFi. 

Recently, Centrifuge’s Anemoy LTF and Centrifuge partnered with asset manager Janus Henderson, marking another milestone in its collaboration with prominent financial firms. As part of this partnership, Janus Henderson serves as a sub-advisor to the LTF, while its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tabula, will oversee the fund’s operations and portfolio management.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Why Privacy Is Key to an AI-Powered Decentralized Web

by Victoria d'Este
February 03, 2025

Key Metrics For Evaluating Web3 Platform Success: THENA’s Approach To Sustainable Growth

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025

Unlocking Ethereum’s Potential with Offchain Labs’ Bold Vision

by Victoria d'Este
February 03, 2025

Lido’s stETH And wstETH Now Available On Soneium, Enabling Direct Bridging

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Key Metrics For Evaluating Web3 Platform Success: THENA’s Approach To Sustainable Growth

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025

Lido’s stETH And wstETH Now Available On Soneium, Enabling Direct Bridging

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025

End-of-January Crypto Sum-up: Bitcoin Loses $100K as Market Recalibrates, Ethereum Faces Selloff, TON Expands Amid Price Drop

by Victoria d'Este
February 03, 2025

Bitfinex: Bitcoin Impacted By Tariff Policies, But Institutional Investors Continue To Increase Holdings As Market Shows Resilience

by Alisa Davidson
February 03, 2025

From Ripple to The Big Green DAO: How Cryptocurrency Projects Contribute to Charity

Let's explore initiatives harnessing the potential of digital currencies for charitable causes.

Know More

AlphaFold 3, Med-Gemini, and others: The Way AI Transforms Healthcare in 2024

AI manifests in various ways in healthcare, from uncovering new genetic correlations to empowering robotic surgical systems ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Why Privacy Is Key to an AI-Powered Decentralized Web
Opinion Business Markets Software Technology
Why Privacy Is Key to an AI-Powered Decentralized Web
by Victoria d'Este
February 3, 2025
Key Metrics For Evaluating Web3 Platform Success: THENA’s Approach To Sustainable Growth
News Report Technology
Key Metrics For Evaluating Web3 Platform Success: THENA’s Approach To Sustainable Growth
by Alisa Davidson
February 3, 2025
Unlocking Ethereum’s Potential with Offchain Labs’ Bold Vision
Interview Business Markets Software Technology
Unlocking Ethereum’s Potential with Offchain Labs’ Bold Vision
by Victoria d'Este
February 3, 2025
Lido’s stETH And wstETH Now Available On Soneium, Enabling Direct Bridging
News Report Technology
Lido’s stETH And wstETH Now Available On Soneium, Enabling Direct Bridging
by Alisa Davidson
February 3, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.