PlanX 2026: Dubai Conference On Protecting And Scaling Borderless Wealth

In Brief PlanX will host its 2026 global wealth conference in Dubai on April 27–28, bringing together over 3,000 founders, investors, and advisors to explore cross-border structures, digital finance, and resilient wealth strategies.

PlanX, a conference focused on strategies for protecting and expanding globally distributed wealth, has announced that its next edition will be held on April 27–28, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Centre. The event is expected to convene more than 3,000 founders, investors, and advisors interested in building structures that extend beyond the limits of a single jurisdiction.

As financial and regulatory conditions continue to shift, rising wealth taxes, stricter capital controls, and persistent geopolitical uncertainty are adding new layers of risk and complexity. In response, both individuals and enterprises are exploring alternative frameworks designed to preserve mobility, maintain financial flexibility, and support long-term resilience.

Many internationally active founders still rely on a narrow operating model built around a single passport, one primary bank, and a single corporate entity. While this arrangement can appear stable, it often proves fragile when confronted with real-world disruptions. Payment delays, enhanced compliance scrutiny, or sudden regulatory changes can quickly force reactive decisions. The premise behind PlanX is to encourage the creation of structural options in advance, rather than under pressure.

Organizers describe PlanX as a highly curated environment representing more than $10 billion in combined capital and enterprise value. The conference is positioned to connect founders with vetted experts and strategic partners through structured introductions rather than open networking channels. The format is designed to emphasize focused discussions, direct connections, and practical next steps that can be implemented after the event.

“Most founders are not underprepared. They are under-structured,” said Frankie Ngo, founder of PlanX, in a written statement. “When your whole setup lives in one place, small changes create big consequences. You can read theories online. The 1% trades in proximity. PlanX is where you stop guessing and start aligning,” he added.

PlanX 2026 To Unite Fintech, Digital Finance, And Offshore Structuring Leaders In Dubai

The 2026 program will bring together participants from sectors including fintech, migration services, offshore structuring, and digital finance. Planned topics range from investment migration and offshore banking to crypto, Web3, digital assets, stablecoins, and artificial intelligence. More than 50 speakers are scheduled to contribute to sessions organized around four thematic pillars: citizenship, compliance, capital, and commerce. These sessions are expected to cover areas such as second residency pathways, asset protection frameworks, offshore operations, cross-border banking and payments, and compliant tax strategies.

Attendees will also have access to over 70 exhibitors and a series of curated deal rooms intended to support private discussions, partnerships, and transaction-oriented collaboration. The conference structure relies on targeted matchmaking and facilitated introductions to align high-intent participants with relevant speakers, partners, and service providers, with the stated goal of converting conversations into operational outcomes and longer-term arrangements.

Dubai was selected as the host city in part because of its growing concentration of private wealth and its role as a regional financial hub. The city is home to more than 81,000 millionaires and ranked among the world’s top 20 cities for millionaire populations in 2025, according to the World’s Wealthiest Cities Report by Henley & Partners. Its geographic position between Europe, Asia, and Africa, combined with zero income tax, advanced infrastructure, and business-friendly regulation, has made the UAE an increasingly prominent destination for globally mobile founders and investors.

Organizers emphasize that PlanX is intended to function as more than a standalone two-day conference. The broader vision includes year-round engagement through content, partnerships, and applied frameworks aimed at linking policymakers, operators, and institutions. The objective is to support not only discussion, but also the execution of cross-border strategies in areas spanning policy, infrastructure, and financial operations.

