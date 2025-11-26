en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business Lifestyle News Report Technology
November 26, 2025

PlanX Conference Returns In Dubai April 2026, Exploring Borderless Living And Offshore Wealth Strategies

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 26, 2025 at 3:36 am Updated: November 26, 2025 at 3:36 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 26, 2025 at 3:36 am

In Brief

PlanX will host its next conference in Dubai on April 27–28, bringing together founders, crypto-natives, and remote entrepreneurs to explore borderless living, offshore wealth strategies, and Web3 innovation.

PlanX Conference Returns In Dubai April 2026, Exploring Borderless Living And Offshore Wealth Strategies

Global conference designed for modern founders, crypto-natives, and remote entrepreneurs, PlanX announced that the next edition of the event will take place on April 27-28, 2026, in Dubai, immediately preceding TOKEN2049 week. 

The conference is expected to bring together thousands of participants to explore the movement of capital, talent, and innovation in a borderless world.

Positioned as a premier platform for offshore wealth, second citizenship, and borderless living, PlanX aims to redefine access to a truly borderless lifestyle. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leading legal, financial, and relocation experts while connecting with individuals already living this lifestyle. The event promises extensive networking opportunities, insights from industry pioneers, and the ability to establish trusted connections necessary for taking meaningful action.

Previous editions of PlanX have attracted over 3,000 participants, featured more than 50 speakers across four tracks, and included over 100 exhibitors representing more than 50 countries.

Upcoming PlanX To Feature Targeted Sessions On Finance, Web3, AI Operations, And More

For global founders, the upcoming meeting will provide guidance on launching multi-territory operations with strategic regulatory positioning, connecting with investors, capital partners, and second citizenship experts, and learning from experienced founders who have successfully scaled their businesses internationally. 

For crypto-natives, the event offers sessions on navigating compliant strategies for crypto taxation and residency, protecting cryptocurrency portfolios using external custody solutions tailored for Web3, and connecting with decentralized finance (DeFi) operators building decentralized businesses and sovereign lifestyles. 

Remote operators and digital creators will gain insights into structuring global income and legally safeguarding it across borders, discovering tools for international payments, hiring, and scaling, and understanding how to establish smart offshore entities.

The event will feature targeted sessions for each participant group across various areas, in addition to networking opportunities and special events. 

Some of the topics scheduled for discussion include the financial impact of inefficient operational setups, the practical banking challenges encountered by founders, essential tax planning strategies for creators, methods for transforming projects into fully developed enterprises, banking solutions designed for Web3 developers, and strategies for establishing AI-driven remote operations, among a wide range of other subjects.

The full schedule and speaker lineup will be shared at a later date.

Currently, potential attendees are invited to secure early-bird tickets at a discounted rate, which includes early access to speaker announcements and agenda updates, insider content on offshore strategies prior to the event, and membership in a global community focused on designing freedom and wealth.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Suno Partners With Warner Music To Bring Licensed Recordings And Artist Voices Into AI Song Creation

by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025

Doma Mainnet Goes Live, Bringing 30M Domains On-Chain As Tokenized Tradable Assets

by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025

Coinbase Ventures Outlines 2026 Investment Priorities, Targeting Trading Infrastructure, DeFi, And AI-Driven Web3

by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025

BitMEX Celebrates 11th Anniversary, Marking Its Legacy In Crypto Derivatives

by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Suno Partners With Warner Music To Bring Licensed Recordings And Artist Voices Into AI Song Creation

by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025

Doma Mainnet Goes Live, Bringing 30M Domains On-Chain As Tokenized Tradable Assets

by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025

Coinbase Ventures Outlines 2026 Investment Priorities, Targeting Trading Infrastructure, DeFi, And AI-Driven Web3

by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025

BitMEX Celebrates 11th Anniversary, Marking Its Legacy In Crypto Derivatives

by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Suno Partners With Warner Music To Bring Licensed Recordings And Artist Voices Into AI Song Creation
Business News Report Technology
Suno Partners With Warner Music To Bring Licensed Recordings And Artist Voices Into AI Song Creation
by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025
Doma Mainnet Goes Live, Bringing 30M Domains On-Chain As Tokenized Tradable Assets
News Report Technology
Doma Mainnet Goes Live, Bringing 30M Domains On-Chain As Tokenized Tradable Assets
by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025
Coinbase Ventures Outlines 2026 Investment Priorities, Targeting Trading Infrastructure, DeFi, And AI-Driven Web3
News Report Technology
Coinbase Ventures Outlines 2026 Investment Priorities, Targeting Trading Infrastructure, DeFi, And AI-Driven Web3
by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025
BitMEX Celebrates 11th Anniversary, Marking Its Legacy In Crypto Derivatives
News Report Technology
BitMEX Celebrates 11th Anniversary, Marking Its Legacy In Crypto Derivatives
by Alisa Davidson
November 26, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.