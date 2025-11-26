PlanX Conference Returns In Dubai April 2026, Exploring Borderless Living And Offshore Wealth Strategies

In Brief PlanX will host its next conference in Dubai on April 27–28, bringing together founders, crypto-natives, and remote entrepreneurs to explore borderless living, offshore wealth strategies, and Web3 innovation.

Global conference designed for modern founders, crypto-natives, and remote entrepreneurs, PlanX announced that the next edition of the event will take place on April 27-28, 2026, in Dubai, immediately preceding TOKEN2049 week.

The conference is expected to bring together thousands of participants to explore the movement of capital, talent, and innovation in a borderless world.

Positioned as a premier platform for offshore wealth, second citizenship, and borderless living, PlanX aims to redefine access to a truly borderless lifestyle. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leading legal, financial, and relocation experts while connecting with individuals already living this lifestyle. The event promises extensive networking opportunities, insights from industry pioneers, and the ability to establish trusted connections necessary for taking meaningful action.

Previous editions of PlanX have attracted over 3,000 participants, featured more than 50 speakers across four tracks, and included over 100 exhibitors representing more than 50 countries.

Upcoming PlanX To Feature Targeted Sessions On Finance, Web3, AI Operations, And More

For global founders, the upcoming meeting will provide guidance on launching multi-territory operations with strategic regulatory positioning, connecting with investors, capital partners, and second citizenship experts, and learning from experienced founders who have successfully scaled their businesses internationally.

For crypto-natives, the event offers sessions on navigating compliant strategies for crypto taxation and residency, protecting cryptocurrency portfolios using external custody solutions tailored for Web3, and connecting with decentralized finance (DeFi) operators building decentralized businesses and sovereign lifestyles.

Remote operators and digital creators will gain insights into structuring global income and legally safeguarding it across borders, discovering tools for international payments, hiring, and scaling, and understanding how to establish smart offshore entities.

The event will feature targeted sessions for each participant group across various areas, in addition to networking opportunities and special events.

Some of the topics scheduled for discussion include the financial impact of inefficient operational setups, the practical banking challenges encountered by founders, essential tax planning strategies for creators, methods for transforming projects into fully developed enterprises, banking solutions designed for Web3 developers, and strategies for establishing AI-driven remote operations, among a wide range of other subjects.

The full schedule and speaker lineup will be shared at a later date.

Currently, potential attendees are invited to secure early-bird tickets at a discounted rate, which includes early access to speaker announcements and agenda updates, insider content on offshore strategies prior to the event, and membership in a global community focused on designing freedom and wealth.

