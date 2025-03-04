Placeholder: Current Market Decline Is Bull Market Correction, Not A Cycle Top

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Chris Burniske, co-founder of Placeholder, views the current market decline as a mid-bull pullback, advising investors to avoid fear-based selling and focus on long-term opportunities.

Co-founder of Placeholder, a New York-based venture firm specializing in cryptocurrency assets, Chris Burniske shared his perspective on the current state of the cryptocurrency market.

In a post on social media platform X, Chris Burniske acknowledged that the current market sentiment is low, with many opting to sell, but he views this as an opportunity rather than a final downturn. He reflected on previous market bottoms, where there was always talk of further decline, and during hard forks, discussions of chain destruction. Now, in this challenging moment, he suggests that it is normal to feel emotional, but advises taking the time to observe those emotions and then decide on the appropriate course of action.

Chris Burniske expressed that while there is always a possibility of further declines, he continues to believe the market is experiencing a mid-bull pullback and that the “cycle top” has not yet been reached. He stated that a slight decrease in Bitcoin’s value wouldn’t alter his view. Chris Burniske cautioned that selling at this point may not be a wise choice for those uncertain about the market, as selling now could lead to missing out on potential gains during future rallies. He advised those who are unsure to refrain from making any hasty decisions, suggesting that they could “sit on their hands” and avoid checking prices if it helps them resist emotional reactions. He also recommended that, if any funds are still available, they could consider adding small amounts to their positions when the market looks particularly attractive, or when market sentiment feels the most unsettling. He clarified that this was his personal opinion, not financial advice.

Chris Burniske further noted that altcoins appeared to lead Bitcoin, which in turn influenced equities. He observed that while equities may still experience some volatility, BTC and cryptoassets are among the most volatile assets, quickly moving both up and down. He pointed out that if equities face downturns, steps will likely be taken to prevent any major systemic risks, and cryptoassets would feel the effects of such measures most acutely due to their sensitivity to market fluctuations.

I hear talk about people capitulating all over these days. Other people capitulating is your opportunity. At none of crypto's pivotal moments was it easy. At bottoms, there was always talk of lower. During forks there was always talk of chain destruction. We now find ourselves in… — Chris Burniske (@cburniske) March 4, 2025

Chris Burniske Advises Patience And Long-Term Commitment In Crypto, Highlights Exciting Blockchain Developments

Chris Burniske advised against leaving the cryptocurrency market out of fear or an attempt to outsmart the system, warning that doing so could result in negative consequences when the market turns. He emphasized that traders who claim to always be perfect are often misleading, as those who make substantial profits rarely boast about their success. He acknowledged his own mistakes but highlighted the importance of staying committed to long-term growth stories, even when market conditions are difficult. He likened this strategy to “partially going down with the ship” while also keeping some reserves in safer assets during good times, suggesting that taking profits when tempted to gloat can be a wise move.

Chris Burniske also pointed out that, beyond traditional financial measures like liquidity injections and rate adjustments, the current moment is particularly exciting for the blockchain industry. He noted that blockchains are beginning to receive the global recognition they deserve, with strong teams working on projects that integrate blockchain applications more deeply into society. He added that only recently did institutions receive the green light from U.S. regulators to actively engage in the space. Despite the ongoing challenges, Burniske encouraged those in the crypto space to remain patient, as these developments will take time to unfold.

Bitcoin And Ethereum Decline Amid Macroeconomic Concerns And Tariff Uncertainties

Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced declines today, reversing earlier gains from a rally sparked by US President Trump’s cryptocurrency reserve announcement over the weekend. This retreat came as investors focused on macroeconomic data and ongoing uncertainties surrounding tariffs.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $83,832, marking an 8.87% decrease over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency saw an intraday low of $82,880 and a high of $93,611.

Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading at $2,095, with an intraday low of $2,030 and a peak of $2,385.

The broader cryptocurrency market experienced an 8% decline, with a global market capitalization of $2.77 trillion. The total trading volume over the last 24 hours stands at $178.73 billion, reflecting a 12.24% decrease, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson