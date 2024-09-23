Pixels of Love: How cloudwhite’s Dual-Reality Wedding Is Redefining Romance in the Web3 Era

In Brief Cloudwhite, a renowned content creator, shares his unique experience of celebrating his wedding in Pixels, offering insights into the future of digital social interactions.

cloudwhite, a prominent content creator, has celebrated his wedding in the virtual universe of Pixels. In this interview, cloudwhite shares his unique experience, offering insights into the future of digital social interactions and the blending of virtual and real-world celebrations.

How did you come up with the idea of having your wedding in Pixels? What inspired you to take this unique approach?

My wife and I actually met at Axiecon in Barcelona in 2022, which was an Axie Infinity event. As you may or may not know, that’s another game on the Ronin network, just like Pixels. When it came time for our wedding, we faced some challenges. My wife is Colombian, and we had to go through a K-1 visa process.

Can you tell us more about the visa process and how it influenced your decision?

The K-1 visa process currently has about a two-year waiting time, during which Colombians cannot come to America at all. This meant that all of her friends and family would be unavailable to attend the actual wedding. So, we started with the idea of streaming the wedding for all our friends and family who couldn’t make it.

We’re also very closely tied to the Ronin network community. I was probably one of the first 200 people seriously collecting in the NFT space back in 2017-2018. I met the founders of Axie Infinity, worked at OpenSea for a while, and was very early in creating a culture within NFT communities. I did some of the first art contests in the space, a tattoo reward program for X early on, and made music videos.

Given that we met within this community, it just seemed like a natural extension to share our special day with them as well.

Can you walk us through the planning process? Were there any unexpected challenges or surprises in organizing the in-game wedding?

We had a traditional wedding at the same time, which we streamed. As for planning the Pixels wedding, it was pretty easy. I had to meet with the Pixels team a couple of times to discuss what would be happening in-game. Our friend, a longtime video game streamer who was in esports and then the head of tournaments for Axie Infinity for two years, had all the streaming equipment set up and ready to go.

It was really just a natural extension of our lives. It literally took us two 30-minute meetings to put this together. So it wasn’t very difficult at all.

Were there any particularly memorable moments you’d like to share about your wedding, both the traditional one and the web3 one?

My goal in this space has been to perpetuate culture within these NFT communities, and it was cool to see people take things into their own hands. For instance, there was a bachelor party at the Drunken Goose inside the game prior to the wedding, and the community just naturally spun up and created themselves. It was great to see not only the community join us but also participate and build up the event with these other little side activities.

How do you envision the future of dating and weddings in web3 games? Do you think it will become more common?

I think that my relationship with Lara seemed very natural in that the NFT and web3 communities are generally pretty small compared to other communities in the world. For both of us to be so entrenched in the web3 culture, it just seemed like a natural fit. I think that if people have the opportunity to meet outside of the digital realm in real-world events, be it conferences or meetups. It seems natural for people in this space to gravitate towards each other.

People outside of the communities don’t really understand what we’re doing; crypto is largely misunderstood in the world, and NFT communities probably even more so. So if you’re very passionate about this community, it makes sense that you might meet someone within the space as well.

How can you use NFTs for a web3 wedding?

We had the pleasure of Pixels actually making us our own suits and dresses for the wedding that they had for people to come in and wear. You could also exchange digital virtual rings, I suppose. We did a little ring ceremony, but I didn’t get an actual NFT ring. That would be a good idea!

Based on your experience, how do you see the intersection of real-life relationships and virtual-world interactions evolving in the future?

I think it just opens up the playing field. If you think a hundred years back, you were generally tied to your local community as far as your dating prospects were concerned. Being so immersed in these virtual spaces allows us to go outside of our immediate environment and seek partners.

There are definitely other challenges, such as going through the K-1 visa process and the financial constraints that can cause issues if you’re separated by a large distance. But it certainly opens up the possibility of meeting people outside of your immediate environment.

What advice would you give to other couples who might be considering a web3 in-game wedding?

Be prepared for a lot of people to see a very personal moment. I think we had close to 3,000 people in the stream, and then that turned into a lot of screenshots and sharing online. So, if you don’t want to be publicly recognized, don’t get married in such a public space. But if you’re comfortable with that, you should be okay.

