Perplexity Rolls Out AI-Powered Patent Research Platform, Enabling IP Insights For Innovators

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Perplexity has launched Perplexity Patents, an AI-powered research agent that simplifies patent discovery and intellectual property analysis by delivering context-aware, cross-domain insights beyond traditional keyword-based search.

Software company behind the AI-driven search engine Perplexity, has introduced Perplexity Patents, the first AI-powered patent research agent designed to make intellectual property intelligence accessible to a broad audience.

According to Perplexity, patents represent the outcome of a long-standing process in which human curiosity and ingenuity are transformed into practical innovations for the benefit of society. Individuals interact with the patent system as both users and contributors of knowledge, building on previous discoveries to imagine future possibilities. The longstanding challenge has been accessing this knowledge quickly enough to keep pace with ongoing innovation.

Traditional patent search methods have relied on systems requiring precise keywords and complex syntax, while public search tools often offer limited functionality and professional platforms are expensive and require specialized training. As a result, only experts have been able to fully leverage patent databases.

Perplexity Patents extends our citation-first approach to patent search, allowing users to search for patents without complicated keyword searches.



Ask Perplexity, "Are there any patents on AI for language learning?" pic.twitter.com/IzINQtTXO2 — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) October 30, 2025

Perplexity Patents introduces a new approach, enabling anyone to access patent intelligence and receive clear, context-aware answers across multiple queries, keeping up with the speed of innovation. The platform applies a citation-first methodology, allowing users to pose natural questions such as “Are there any patents on AI for language learning?” or “Key quantum computing patents since 2024?” Perplexity automatically interprets these patent-focused queries, delivering relevant collections with inline viewers and direct links to original documents, combining authoritative sources with AI-driven insights to simplify research.

The platform operates conversationally, allowing users to explore further or compare inventions through follow-up questions without starting over. It also suggests related topics to guide exploration and reveal new directions for research.

Perplexity Patents: Enhancing Patent Research With AI, Uncovering Hidden Prior Art And Providing Context-Rich Insights

The new solution is designed to identify relevant prior art that traditional keyword-based searches may overlook. Its search capabilities extend beyond exact terminology, revealing inventions even when different words are used. For example, a query for “fitness trackers” might traditionally return only patents containing that specific phrase, whereas Perplexity Patents can also surface results for “activity bands,” “step-counting watches,” and “health monitoring wearables,” regardless of the exact wording.

This experience is powered by an advanced agentic research system. The AI research agent deconstructs complex queries into actionable information retrieval tasks, which are executed using a specialized patent knowledge index on Perplexity’s exabyte-scale search infrastructure. The system then integrates these results to guide follow-up research and provide comprehensive answers supported by dozens or even hundreds of documents.

For users, this eliminates the need for precise keywords or cumbersome search methods. Perplexity Patents leverages sophisticated AI to deliver meaningful answers in real time, even for queries users may not have anticipated.

Engineers, researchers, patent specialists, and business leaders understand that innovation often spans multiple domains. Prior art today exists in diverse and unconventional formats, including blogs, videos, and software code. Perplexity Patents extends its search beyond traditional patent literature, incorporating academic papers, public software repositories, and other sources where emerging ideas first appear. This approach allows users to track trends, uncover related technologies, and gain a comprehensive view of the innovation landscape.

Perplexity is launching as a beta product and is available globally starting today. During the beta period, Perplexity Patents is free for all users, while Pro and Max subscribers will have access to expanded usage limits and customizable model settings. Users can begin by entering a patent-related query, and the system delivers comprehensive patent intelligence directly to their fingertips.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

