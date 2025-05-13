Apple Considers Integrating Perplexity In Safari Amid First Search Decline

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Apple is testing Perplexity, OpenAI, and Anthropic to add them as AI search tools in Safari. The company is thinking about adding these tools alongside or instead of Google’s search engine.

Apple, maker of the iPhone and Safari browser, is now testing new AI search engines like Perplexity, an AI search startup, OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, and Anthropic, developer of the Claude model. These tests began after a clear drop in how often people use Safari for search. That drop is something Apple had not seen in over 20 years. Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President at Apple, shared this news while speaking during a court case about Google and its deals.

For many years, Google has been the default search engine inside Safari. Google pays Apple around $20 billion every year to stay in that spot. But if users search less through Safari, Apple gets less money. That’s why this change made people at Apple stop and rethink. Cue said the drop in usage was serious and admitted it caused him to lose sleep. It forced the company to review what search should look like in the future.

Right now, many people use tools that are different from old-style search engines. Instead of typing short phrases and getting long lists of links, they use AI-powered tools like Perplexity to get short, helpful answers. These tools are becoming more popular because they save time. Users get what they need without extra steps. Apple knows this shift is real, and it doesn’t want Safari to fall behind.

So far, Apple has not said it will remove Google as the default. But it’s looking for new ways to give people better search options. One of those ways is using AI that works more like a smart assistant than a traditional search page.

Apple’s Strategy Around AI Search Is Taking Shape

Apple is not testing just one tool. Along with Perplexity, the company is also trying out OpenAI and Anthropic. These teams are behind tools like ChatGPT and Claude. Apple already uses OpenAI’s technology in Siri and in iOS 18 beta versions. So the connection is already strong. Adding this to Safari is the next step.

Cue explained that Apple is building systems that can work with many engines at the same time. That means it’s not picking one winner. It wants to stay flexible. If one AI tool becomes better than others, Apple can change fast. Or, it can offer different engines in different places, depending on what users prefer.

Right now, AI tools still have limits. Cue said they are “not good enough yet” to fully replace Google Search. But they’re improving quickly. Apple doesn’t want to wait until the last minute. It wants to be ready when these tools become strong enough.

One thing that gives Apple a big advantage is that it already has strong AI chips in its devices. This means some AI work could happen right on the phone or computer. No need to send everything to the cloud. That helps keep user data safe, which is a key part of Apple’s public image. It also makes things faster, since users don’t have to wait for a server to respond.

Apple may also let users choose which search engine they want to use. That would help the company follow rules in different countries and answer concerns about competition. It would also make Safari feel more personal, giving users more control over what happens when they type a question.

The interest in tools like Perplexity, OpenAI, and Anthropic goes beyond just Safari. Apple is looking at how these tools could fit into other apps too. For example, they could help improve search in Spotlight, organize content in Notes, or summarize emails in Mail. Instead of adding a new app, Apple could just make the tools people already use much smarter.

At the same time, Google is trying to keep its place inside Apple’s system. CEO Sundar Pichai said Google is working with Apple to bring Gemini, its AI model, to iPhones. This shows that both companies still want to work together. But Apple clearly wants to avoid depending on just one partner.

If Apple adds more AI search tools, it will also help in the current legal case. In the U.S. and Europe, regulators are asking questions about how search engines are chosen on devices. If Apple can show that it offers real options, it could avoid bigger problems. That’s why these tests with Perplexity and others matter, even if the tools aren’t fully ready yet.

Giving people more search choices may also make them more loyal to Apple’s products. If Safari works better than Chrome, users may stay inside Apple’s system longer. That would help with Apple’s other services too, like iCloud, Apple Music, or App Store sales. So this is not just about search — it connects to Apple’s full ecosystem.

Apple typically rolls out updates in limited phases. The company likes to test in small steps. Any big change in Safari would likely start in just a few countries or among developers. Apple would watch how people react, fix problems, and then slowly expand to more users. That way, nothing breaks, and users feel in control.

This careful method is something Apple has done before. It usually lets others go first with new ideas. But when Apple joins, it often brings a smoother and more polished version. That may happen again here with AI search. Once the right tools are ready, Apple will bring them into Safari in a way that feels simple and useful.

Search is changing fast. More people ask full questions now. They expect answers, not just links. That’s where AI tools like Perplexity come in. Apple wants Safari to be ready for that kind of future. By testing these tools early, it is making sure it won’t be left behind.

Nobody knows yet which AI tool will become the main one inside Safari. It could be Perplexity, Anthropic, OpenAI, or a mix. But Apple wants to be in control of that choice. It wants to shape the way people search — not follow others, but lead in its own quiet way.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson