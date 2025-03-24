Perplexity Details Proposal To Acquire TikTok US Operations, Plans To Reconstruct And Open-Source Recommendation System

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Perplexity AI has outlined a proposal to acquire the US operations of TikTok, which includes reconstructing and open-sourcing its recommendation system and integrating AI-powered citations.

AI startup focused on AI-driven search technology, Perplexity AI outlined a proposal to acquire the US operations of social media platform TikTok. The company’s plan includes reconstructing and open-sourcing TikTok’s recommendation system, integrating AI-powered citations, and enabling cross-platform integration with Perplexity enhancing TikTok’s search functionality.

The company envisions a future where TikTok is more useful to users, providing easy-to-use tools that help them explore content deeply and seek reliable information, all powered by a robust answer engine. Perplexity AI aims to rebuild TikTok’s algorithm while avoiding the creation of a monopoly, combining top-tier technical capabilities with minimal reliance on large tech corporations.

TikTok’s personalized “For You” feed, which tailors content to individual users, is crucial for keeping the platform fresh and engaging. Perplexity AI would begin by establishing the necessary infrastructure to ensure that users continue to enjoy a seamless experience. This system would be developed and maintained in US-based data centers with oversight in accordance with domestic privacy regulations.

The proposal includes rebuilding TikTok’s algorithm with transparency as the core principle, with the goal of making TikTok the most neutral and trustworthy platform globally. Perplexity AI intends not only to develop a new algorithm but also to make the “For You” feed open-source, promoting greater transparency.

Enhancing Trust In TikTok And Creating The Ultimate Search Experience

As an initial step, Perplexity AI would integrate its capabilities with TikTok videos, enabling users to easily cross-reference information in real time while watching content.

By combining Perplexity AI’s answer engine with TikTok’s vast video library, the goal is to create an unparalleled search experience. This integration would provide users of both platforms with accurate answers, accessible anytime and anywhere, regardless of the medium or platform.

Enhancing TikTok’s search functionality with Perplexity AI’s advanced answer engine would deliver users comprehensive, well-cited responses, blending one of the most advanced search engines with a large library of user-generated content. At the same time, Perplexity AI’s answers could be enriched by including TikTok videos, ensuring the delivery of relevant content that supports deep reasoning and research.

Beyond establishing the necessary infrastructure, Perplexity AI’s main priority would be improving the informational value of the content users encounter on TikTok. The platform would be designed to ensure that time spent on TikTok is valuable, with a focus on metrics that prioritize user satisfaction and information quality over simple engagement.

For users who link their Perplexity AI and TikTok accounts, cross-platform signals could be used to enhance personalization. Perplexity AI’s understanding of user interests, gathered from questions and spaces, could help surface more relevant content on TikTok. Similarly, preferences displayed on TikTok could refine the personalization of answers on Perplexity AI.

The startup’s Large Language Model (LLM) orchestration has the potential to enhance the TikTok experience by adding contextual information to videos and enabling multilingual support. Through automatic translation and annotation, content creators could broaden their audience to a global scale.

For users, this integration would offer both variety and depth, granting access to a wider range of content while allowing for deeper exploration of topics that spark their interest. The connection between TikTok’s scrolling experience and Perplexity AI‘s advanced research capabilities would provide users with a unified feed, where they can easily shift between entertainment and in-depth knowledge discovery.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson