Paybis Triples Transaction Volume In 2025 Driven By Institutional Stablecoin Adoption And Enterprise Platform Upgrades

In Brief In 2025, Paybis more than tripled its transaction volume as institutional demand for stablecoin payments surged, driving enterprise adoption, API‑first platform upgrades, and strategic partnerships across the crypto ecosystem.

Paybis, a provider of cryptocurrency solutions for global enterprises, reported that its transaction volume more than tripled in 2025, fueled by an increase in institutional demand for stablecoin payments.

This expansion mirrors broader trends in the cryptocurrency market, where stablecoin transaction volumes rose 33% globally, reaching a record USD 37 trillion, according to data from DeFiLlama.

Stablecoin payments for business purposes have evolved from a niche application into a multi-billion-dollar monthly market, with tracked flows more than doubling between 2024 and 2025.

This growth highlights a wider institutional shift toward on-chain settlement solutions. Institutional transactions now account for 84% of Paybis’s total volume, up from 46% in 2024, while B2B payment flows expanded 564% year-on-year.

The pattern indicates a structurally different growth trajectory driven by professional usage and recurring payment activity rather than retail trading cycles. Even during the fourth quarter, traditionally the most volatile period of the year, Paybis processed volumes increased approximately 107% compared to the same period in 2024, demonstrating the robustness of institutional demand.

Corporations are increasingly adopting stablecoins for cross-border supplier payments, which reduces settlement times from several days to mere minutes while bypassing high banking fees. USDT transaction volumes grew 428%, while USDC experienced a surge of 6,772% from a smaller base, reflecting both business payment activity and corporate strategies to manage liquidity and risk.

“This cycle has been fundamentally institution‑driven, and that shows up clearly in transaction data,” said Konstantins Vasilenko, Co‑founder and CBDO of Paybis, in a written statement. “Capital is staying inside the crypto system, often parked in stablecoins, waiting for the right conditions rather than exiting the market. Until sentiment normalizes and retail confidence returns, activity will look different, and that dynamic isn’t going to change just because we’re in a new calendar year,” he added.

Paybis Rolls Out API-First Enterprise Payout Solution, Drives Adoption And Strategic Crypto Partnerships

In order to address increasing institutional demand, Paybis enhanced its Send platform, transforming it into an API-first mass payouts solution designed for enterprise use. The upgraded platform simplifies global payout processes, integrates seamlessly with existing financial workflows, strengthens security through two-factor authentication, and offers more detailed reporting, including wallet addresses and transaction hashes, to facilitate easier reconciliation. These improvements surpassed internal adoption goals by 40% and attracted new enterprise clients such as SoftSwiss, Unity Finance, Libernetix, and SLYSE.

The platform’s growth extended beyond enterprise adoption, fostering strategic collaborations across the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem. In 2025, Paybis established partnerships with wallets including Phantom and Trust Wallet, as well as platforms such as Switchere and Onramper.

