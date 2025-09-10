Paybis Report Reveals Rising Institutional Crypto Activity In Latvia, Cyprus, UAE, And Lithuania

In Brief Paybis reports that institutional adoption is driving the majority of transactions, with smaller markets like Latvia, Cyprus, the UAE, and Lithuania emerging as key hubs, while its platform provides fully integrated solutions to help institutions navigate regulatory and operational barriers.

Global cryptocurrency exchange Paybis reported that in the first half of 2025, business clients accounted for 82% of all successful transactions on its platform. The data also points to a notable geographic shift in digital asset activity, with smaller markets such as Latvia, Cyprus, the UAE, and Lithuania emerging as leading centers for high-value transactions.

Cyprus, despite its size, now represents 37% of global cryptocurrency activity volume, followed by Latvia at 28%. Collectively with other Eastern European countries, these markets contribute to 45% of Europe’s corporate digital wallet activity, signaling growing institutional engagement in the region.

Transaction data reinforces this trend: Cyprus manages 19% of global cryptocurrency transactions and 18% of total transaction value, Latvia handles 14% with comparable value, and Lithuania records 15% with strong user engagement. In comparison, the United States accounts for 6% of transactions while holding 13% of global value.

This raises the question of whether the traditional market leaders, often in the spotlight, are becoming saturated and increasingly constrained by regulation.

“In these markets, institutions move with a speed that surprises even us,” said Innokenty Isers, Founder and CEO of Paybis, in a written statement. “They have the rules in place, the demand, and the freedom to work with partners like Paybis. We give them the tools, liquidity, and compliance they need so they can act on opportunities immediately, instead of spending years building from scratch. That’s why adoption here accelerates so quickly,” he added.

Lithuania has emerged as a leader in licensing by combining efficient authorization procedures with forward-looking regulatory oversight. Its “Test and Learn” framework enables fintech projects to enter the market more quickly, fostering innovation.

Latvia attracts firms seeking Electronic Money Institution and Payment Service Provider licenses through streamlined approval processes.

Outside Europe, the UAE has extended the reach of Dubai-licensed companies across all Emirates, creating a cohesive regulatory environment. This proactive approach contrasts sharply with more established markets, where only eight of twenty-five major jurisdictions have implemented comprehensive frameworks.

Paybis Delivers Turnkey Crypto Solutions To Accelerate Institutional Adoption And Streamline Compliance

Over the past year, digital asset adoption has grown by more than 30%, bringing the global user base to over 560 million. Despite this growth, many regional financial institutions still lack the authorization to process digital asset transactions directly, effectively preventing traditional fintechs from exchanging or managing these assets.

Bridging this gap requires institutions to navigate multiple regulatory approvals, implement reliable compliance systems, and secure liquidity partners, a process that can take years and require substantial investment before any transactions can occur.

Paybis addresses these challenges by offering institutions without cryptocurrency licenses or facing regulatory restrictions a fully integrated solution. This includes user interfaces, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and compliance tools, cryptocurrency and fiat rails, and dedicated support from a 150-person team.

Built on regulatory approvals in the USA, Canada, Europe, and other jurisdictions, the platform allows clients to typically launch within 24 hours, enabling fast response to new market opportunities. White-label integration further ensures that institutions maintain full control over their brand while providing a complete, turnkey service to customers.

