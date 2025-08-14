Paybis To Host ‘Proof Of Chill’ Blockchain Mixer At Jurmala Lighthouse During Riga Tech Week

In Brief Paybis has partnered with the Latvian Blockchain Association and UN:BLOCK to host the exclusive Proof of Chill blockchain mixer during Riga Tech Week, offering a relaxed networking event for industry leaders at Jurmala Lighthouse.

Cryptocurrency exchange platform Paybis announced its collaboration with the Riga-based nonprofit organization, the Latvian Blockchain Association (LBAA), and the largest cryptocurrency and blockchain conference in Northern Europe, UN:BLOCK, to host the exclusive, invite-only blockchain mixer Proof of Chill during Riga Tech Week.

Set to take place on August 28th from 17:00-22:00 at Jurmala Lighthouse, the event will be hosted in a picturesque location along the Jurmala coastline. It is designed to bring together prominent figures in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and fintech in a relaxed atmosphere, offering an evening of artisanal cocktails, curated food, and high-impact networking opportunities.

The event will feature an all-evening DJ set, sunset views, and a tranquil beachside ambiance, providing a perfect setting for attendees to step away from the conference environment and engage with key industry leaders in an intimate and laid-back atmosphere.

Proof of Chill will be held as an official side-event of Riga Tech Week, an annual technology and innovation gathering in Riga, Latvia. It serves as a key event for experts across various technological fields, such as blockchain, AI, fintech, digital transformation, and smart cities and features discussions, panel talks, keynote speeches, and exhibitions, providing a platform for startups, technology companies, and innovators to present their products and services.

The mixer is invite-only, and participation requires approval from the event organizers. Those interested in attending can register by following the provided link. Guests will be provided with free round-trip transport from central Riga to Jurmala, subject to confirmation.

Paybis: Empowering Global Enterprises With Seamless Crypto Solutions

Paybis offers cryptocurrency solutions to major global businesses. Since its founding in 2014, the platform has served over 5 million users, providing a range of services that simplify cryptocurrency operations. These include on and off-ramping, processing payments and payouts, and managing digital assets securely through its wallets.

Paybis collaborates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, wallets, fintech companies, eCommerce businesses, and payment acquirers, providing round-the-clock support to help streamline cryptocurrency operations for enterprises.

Recently, Paybis released updated data from its Business Wallets and automated OTC Desk, revealing a broader adoption of cryptocurrency beyond the early adopter phase.

