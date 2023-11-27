Markets News Report
November 26, 2023

Paradigm’s Dan Robinson Criticizes Blast’s Launch Strategy

Published: November 26, 2023 at 10:51 pm Updated: November 26, 2023 at 10:51 pm
Paradigm's Dan Robinson Criticizes Blast's Launch Strategy and Marketing Approach

Dan Robinson, a researcher at Paradigm, has openly expressed his disagreement with Blast’s recent decision to launch their bridge before their Layer 2 (L2) solution, and the choice to restrict withdrawals for three months.

He believes this move sets a negative precedent for other projects in the industry. Additionally, Robinson criticized the marketing strategies employed by Blast, suggesting that they undermine the integrity of the team’s serious work.

Paradigm’s Stance on Blast’s Launch and Withdrawal Policy

Robinson highlighted Paradigm’s concern about Blast’s approach, especially launching the bridge ahead of their L2 solution and blocking withdrawals. Paradigm, known for its thoughtful investments in the crypto space, views these decisions as potentially harmful to the standards and practices within the broader crypto ecosystem.

Further to the launch strategy, Robinson critiqued the marketing efforts of Blast. He expressed that the approach taken cheapens the perception of a team that is otherwise known for its serious and substantial contributions to the crypto industry.

Paradigm’s History with Blast’s Founders

Paradigm has a history of supporting Blast’s founders, starting with their first investment in Namebase, followed by Blur, an advanced pro NFT marketplace.

Robinson personally witnessed the founders’ technical prowess while collaborating on Blend, an NFT-collateralized lending protocol. Despite current disagreements, Paradigm still regards the Blast team as capable of delivering valuable contributions to the crypto ecosystem.

Navigating Disagreements and Industry Responsibility

While Paradigm values strong, independent founders and respects differing opinions, Robinson notes the importance of setting a positive example in the crypto industry. Paradigm takes its role seriously and does not endorse tactics that may undermine best practices or the integrity of the crypto ecosystem.

Dan Robinson’s critique of Blast’s recent actions reflects a broader concern in the crypto industry about launch strategies and marketing approaches.

Paradigm’s stance, while supportive of innovation and strong leadership, emphasizes the need for responsible practices that uphold the industry’s standards and reputation.

