Optimism to Suspend ETH Withdrawals for an Hour Next Week to Test Security Response

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Optimism will suspend ETH withdrawals for one hour on February 15th while testing the enhanced incident response system.

Layer 2 network Optimism is scheduled to undergo a one-hour suspension of Ethereum (ETH) withdrawals on February 15th. Deposits from the mainnet to the Layer 2 network and regular transactions on the network will remain unaffected.

This pause aims to facilitate the testing of an enhanced incident response system. The overarching objective is to improve the network’s capability to respond to security incidents across various chains within the Optimism ecosystem, ensuring a coordinated and efficient approach.

The current incident response system incorporates an on-chain pause specifically designed for Ethereum withdrawals. The upcoming addition will introduce a new feature facilitating a Superchain-wide pause. This enhancement will effectively halt withdrawals not only for Ethereum but also for tokens and NFTs across Optimism and any Optimism-based chains that opt into this functionality.

“This upgrade is not just about strengthening individual chains; it’s about leveraging the collective security intelligence of the entire Superchain,” said OP Labs.

Today, OP Labs is publishing a governance proposal to enable improved security incident response for the Superchain.



Check out the full details here:https://t.co/DoZlGgoeCL — OP Labs (@OPLabsPBC) January 25, 2024

The enhanced feature is presently operating on its testing network. The scheduled one-hour pause will assess its functionality in a live environment. Throughout this period of downtime, updates will be regularly posted on its network status page, ensuring transparency and communication regarding the ongoing evaluation process.

Optimism’s Robust Ecosystem

Optimism is the primary blockchain network within the Optimism ecosystem, developed by OP Labs and powered by its proprietary software, the OP Stack. As a Layer 2 network, OP Mainnet is designed to function atop Ethereum’s architecture, serving as a streamlined extension of the primary Ethereum layer.

This architecture facilitates swift transactions at minimal fees, providing developers and cryptocurrency users with an efficient and cost-effective environment while upholding the security standards inherent in Ethereum’s infrastructure.

Comprising an ecosystem of Layer 2 chains, collectively called the Superchain, this network effectively utilizes optimistic rollups to minimize transaction costs for decentralized applications (dApps). The governance structure of this ecosystem is overseen by Optimism Collective–a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). OP Mainnet is also joined by other networks such as Base and Zora.

Optimism’s planned suspension of Ethereum withdrawals, dedicated to testing an upgraded incident response system, reflects the network’s commitment to enhancing security measures and ensuring a coordinated approach across its ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson