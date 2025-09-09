en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
News Report Technology
September 09, 2025

OpenSea Unveils Mobile Trading App, Flagship Collection, And Expanded User Rewards

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 09, 2025 at 4:27 am Updated: September 09, 2025 at 4:27 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: September 09, 2025 at 4:27 am

In Brief

OpenSea announced SEA token TGE details for October, launched an AI-integrated mobile trading app, unveiled the Flagship NFT Collection, and expanded user rewards starting September 15th.

OpenSea Unveils Mobile Trading App, Flagship Collection, And Expanded User Rewards

Chief Marketing Officer of the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea, Adam Hollander, announced that the OpenSea Foundation will provide information about the SEA token TGE in early October. 

In addition, OpenSea introduced OpenSea Mobile, a redesigned native trading platform with integrated AI features. The platform also unveiled the Flagship Collection, a seven-figure initiative focused on historic and emerging NFTs that celebrate the cultural heritage of Web3. Beginning September 15th, 50% of all platform fees will be directed toward user rewards, supporting millions in distributed incentives.

The marketplace announced that with OS2, the platform was fully redesigned, including its mobile experience. The new mobile application aims to provide a seamless trading experience while integrating artificial intelligence natively. 

It consolidates wallets, chains, tokens, and NFTs in one interface, eliminating the need to switch accounts or worry about chain compatibility. 

AI features, powered by the MCP server infrastructure, enable smarter, faster trading by analyzing an entire portfolio across chains in real time. 

Unlike traditional wallets, OpenSea ensures a unified experience across mobile and web, making Web3 more accessible and efficient. A beta for the mobile app and AI-powered trading tools will be available via waitlist in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, as a cultural hub for Web3, OpenSea is launching the Flagship Collection, dedicating over one million dollars to acquiring historic NFTs and works from emerging artists. The collection begins with CryptoPunk #5273 and aims to highlight both foundational pieces and new talent. Each acquisition will include context explaining its inclusion, offering visibility for creators. Selections are managed by a committee of OpenSea employees and external digital art advisors, with integrity measures outlined in the platform’s Learn Center.

OpenSea Launches Final Pre-TGE Rewards Phase With Token And NFT Prize Vault

Apart from that, OpenSea is launching the final pre-TGE rewards phase, creating a large prize vault funded by millions in tokens and NFTs. Starting September 15th, 50% of all platform fees, including 1% from NFT sales and 0.85% from token trades, will support this program. The vault already contains $1 million in OP and ARB. 

Users logging into the Rewards Portal will receive a Starter Treasure Chest, which can be upgraded over time to increase the share of rewards, with grand prizes visible to all participants. Chests can be leveled by trading across 22 chains, completing daily activities, and collecting surprise items, with higher-level chests yielding more valuable treasures. Treasures will also play a role when the OpenSea Foundation releases TGE details. Separately, historical platform activity will receive its own allocation of SEA at TGE.

Current Voyages participants will have their XP permanently recorded in a new Treasure, ranked from tier 1 to 12, which will be distributed on September 15th. This Treasure reflects activity from the past three months and will be taken into account by the Foundation.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Glassnode: Market Stabilizes Above Short-Term Holder Levels As Momentum And Profitability Improve Amid Cautious Sentiment

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

KuCoin Pay Introduces On-Chain Payment Solution For Merchants And Consumers, Expanding Access To Crypto Payments

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

Bitget Wallet And Aave Jointly Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

XION Integrates Apple’s 3B Devices On-Chain: A Major Step Toward Mass Blockchain Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Glassnode: Market Stabilizes Above Short-Term Holder Levels As Momentum And Profitability Improve Amid Cautious Sentiment

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

KuCoin Pay Introduces On-Chain Payment Solution For Merchants And Consumers, Expanding Access To Crypto Payments

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

Bitget Wallet And Aave Jointly Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

XION Integrates Apple’s 3B Devices On-Chain: A Major Step Toward Mass Blockchain Adoption

by Alisa Davidson
September 09, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Glassnode: Market Stabilizes Above Short-Term Holder Levels As Momentum And Profitability Improve Amid Cautious Sentiment
Markets News Report Technology
Glassnode: Market Stabilizes Above Short-Term Holder Levels As Momentum And Profitability Improve Amid Cautious Sentiment
by Alisa Davidson
September 9, 2025
KuCoin Pay Introduces On-Chain Payment Solution For Merchants And Consumers, Expanding Access To Crypto Payments
Business News Report Technology
KuCoin Pay Introduces On-Chain Payment Solution For Merchants And Consumers, Expanding Access To Crypto Payments
by Alisa Davidson
September 9, 2025
Bitget Wallet And Aave Jointly Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product
News Report Technology
Bitget Wallet And Aave Jointly Launch Stablecoin Earn Plus, A Long-term Flexible 10% Yield Product
by Alisa Davidson
September 9, 2025
XION Integrates Apple’s 3B Devices On-Chain: A Major Step Toward Mass Blockchain Adoption
News Report Technology
XION Integrates Apple’s 3B Devices On-Chain: A Major Step Toward Mass Blockchain Adoption
by Alisa Davidson
September 9, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.