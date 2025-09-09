OpenSea Unveils Mobile Trading App, Flagship Collection, And Expanded User Rewards

In Brief OpenSea announced SEA token TGE details for October, launched an AI-integrated mobile trading app, unveiled the Flagship NFT Collection, and expanded user rewards starting September 15th.

Chief Marketing Officer of the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea, Adam Hollander, announced that the OpenSea Foundation will provide information about the SEA token TGE in early October.

In addition, OpenSea introduced OpenSea Mobile, a redesigned native trading platform with integrated AI features. The platform also unveiled the Flagship Collection, a seven-figure initiative focused on historic and emerging NFTs that celebrate the cultural heritage of Web3. Beginning September 15th, 50% of all platform fees will be directed toward user rewards, supporting millions in distributed incentives.

The marketplace announced that with OS2, the platform was fully redesigned, including its mobile experience. The new mobile application aims to provide a seamless trading experience while integrating artificial intelligence natively.

It consolidates wallets, chains, tokens, and NFTs in one interface, eliminating the need to switch accounts or worry about chain compatibility.

AI features, powered by the MCP server infrastructure, enable smarter, faster trading by analyzing an entire portfolio across chains in real time.

Unlike traditional wallets, OpenSea ensures a unified experience across mobile and web, making Web3 more accessible and efficient. A beta for the mobile app and AI-powered trading tools will be available via waitlist in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, as a cultural hub for Web3, OpenSea is launching the Flagship Collection, dedicating over one million dollars to acquiring historic NFTs and works from emerging artists. The collection begins with CryptoPunk #5273 and aims to highlight both foundational pieces and new talent. Each acquisition will include context explaining its inclusion, offering visibility for creators. Selections are managed by a committee of OpenSea employees and external digital art advisors, with integrity measures outlined in the platform’s Learn Center.

OpenSea Launches Final Pre-TGE Rewards Phase With Token And NFT Prize Vault

Apart from that, OpenSea is launching the final pre-TGE rewards phase, creating a large prize vault funded by millions in tokens and NFTs. Starting September 15th, 50% of all platform fees, including 1% from NFT sales and 0.85% from token trades, will support this program. The vault already contains $1 million in OP and ARB.

Users logging into the Rewards Portal will receive a Starter Treasure Chest, which can be upgraded over time to increase the share of rewards, with grand prizes visible to all participants. Chests can be leveled by trading across 22 chains, completing daily activities, and collecting surprise items, with higher-level chests yielding more valuable treasures. Treasures will also play a role when the OpenSea Foundation releases TGE details. Separately, historical platform activity will receive its own allocation of SEA at TGE.

Current Voyages participants will have their XP permanently recorded in a new Treasure, ranked from tier 1 to 12, which will be distributed on September 15th. This Treasure reflects activity from the past three months and will be taken into account by the Foundation.

