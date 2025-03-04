OpenEden Introduces Bills Competition To Celebrate USDO Launch, Offering Rewards For DeFi Engagement

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief OpenEden introduced the USDO stablecoin and launched the Bills competition, allowing participants to earn reward points, by participating in various DeFi activities within the OpenEden ecosystem.

Real-world asset tokenization platform, OpenEden introduced USDO, a new regulated yield-bearing stablecoin backed by its tokenized on-chain treasury bills, along with a wrapped version called Compounding OpenDollar (cUSDO). To mark this launch, the platform has rolled out the Bills competition, where participants can earn reward points—referred to as Bills—by engaging in various decentralized finance (DeFi) activities within the OpenEden ecosystem.

According to OpenEden, users will receive one Bill for every $1 contributed through eligible activities, with certain actions offering multipliers to enhance earnings. These Bills hold no monetary value, cannot be exchanged for money, and are only valid during the campaign period. However, participants may become eligible for future OpenEden ecosystem rewards based on their accumulated Bills. Users can earn Bills by interacting with OpenEden’s DeFi ecosystem on Ethereum or Base, whether by holding cUSDO, providing liquidity, staking in vaults, or engaging in yield trading on DeFi platforms that support cUSDO. The more users contribute, the more Bills they accumulate, and multipliers can further boost rewards.

Additionally, OpenEden has incorporated a referral program into the campaign. When users sign up with someone else’s referral code, they receive an extra 5% in Bills on all their earnings. They can also refer friends and earn 5% of the total Bills accumulated by those they invite. For example, if three referred friends collectively earn 10,000,000 Bills, the referrer would receive an additional 500,000 Bills as a bonus. The more referrals made, the greater the potential rewards.

Earn Bills when you tether your stablecoins to real yield and put them to work.



Forget the usual ways to earn. Welcome to a new circle of DeFi rewards.



Start earning now.



Bills is a points program and not an offer of securities, digital payment tokens or digital assets.… pic.twitter.com/cGMi75pEqb — OpenEden (@OpenEden_X) March 4, 2025

Beyond these earning opportunities, OpenEden will introduce special promotions, partnerships, and competitions to provide even more ways to accumulate Bills. These include Points Draws, where users can win additional Bills in randomized draws; Web3 Wallet Partnerships, offering exclusive earning perks; Conditional Boosts, where extra multipliers are unlocked based on certain conditions; and Leaderboard Rewards, allowing users to compete and rank for additional benefits.

The OpenEden Bills Campaign presents a unique opportunity to explore a yield-bearing stablecoin while earning potential ecosystem rewards. Whether users choose to hold, stake, or use cUSDO within DeFi protocols, they can accumulate Bills and maximize their rewards through multipliers. As this is a limited-time campaign, OpenEden encourages users to participate early and make the most of the DeFi opportunities available.

What Is USDO?

It is a stablecoin recently issued by OpenEden Digital, a Bermuda-based subsidiary of OpenEden Group, and operates under a Bermuda Digital Asset Business Act (DABA) License. Unlike conventional stablecoins that rely on cash reserves or algorithmic mechanisms, USDO is fully backed by tokenized US Treasury Bills, ensuring that its value is supported by a secure and stable asset class. This structure allows holders to earn yields directly from US Treasury securities, offering a sustainable income-generating alternative compared to other stablecoins that do not provide real-world returns.

USDO is integrated with OpenEden’s TBILL Vault, a smart contract protocol governed by OpenEden’s British Virgin Islands (BVI)-regulated professional fund. This integration ensures real-time proof of reserves and provides users with 24/7 instant access to tokenized US Treasury Bills. The TBILL tokens, which represent these tokenized Treasuries, are the first of their kind to receive an Investment-Grade rating from Moody’s, further reinforcing the security and credibility of USDO.

By introducing USDO, OpenEden aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and DeFi. The stablecoin offers permissionless transferability, on-chain transparency, and real-time verification of reserves, making it a versatile option for both DeFi applications and institutional investors. Additionally, its compliance-first approach ensures that it aligns with regulatory standards while providing a yield-bearing alternative to traditional stablecoins, making it an attractive option for users seeking both security and passive income generation in the digital asset space.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson