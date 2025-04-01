OpenAI To Release New Open-Weight Language Model In Coming Months

In Brief OpenAI plans to release a new open-weight language model with reasoning capabilities in the coming months and has launched a form for developers, researchers, and the community interested in participating in a feedback session.

CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman shared on the social media platform X that the company plans to release a new, powerful open-weight language model with reasoning capabilities in the upcoming months. OpenAI has also launched a form for those interested in participating in a feedback session, inviting developers, researchers, and the broader community to collaborate and provide input in order to make the model as effective and useful as possible.

This new model is expected to be OpenAI’s first open-weight language model since GPT-2. While OpenAI has been considering this move for some time, other priorities took precedence. However, the company now feels that releasing this model is important. Before launching, OpenAI will evaluate the model using its preparedness framework, as it does with any other model, and will conduct additional work, knowing that the model will likely be modified after release, according to Sam Altman.

The CEO further mentioned that some decisions are still pending, which is why the company is organizing developer events to collect feedback and allow participants to engage with early prototypes. The first event will take place in San Francisco in a few weeks, followed by sessions in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. OpenAI is eager to see how developers utilize the model and how it may be adopted by large companies and governments, especially those who prefer to run a model independently.

OpenAI Raises $40B To Advance AI Research And Expand Infrastructure

The announcement coincided with the news that OpenAI has raised $40 billion, achieving a post-money valuation of $300 billion, marking the largest private tech deal in history. The funding round was led by SoftBank, with additional participation from Microsoft, Coatue, Altimeter, and Thrive.

OpenAI stated that the new capital will be used to further advance AI research and expand its computing infrastructure. Around $18 billion of the funding is expected to be allocated toward OpenAI’s commitment to Stargate infrastructure project, which aims to establish a network of AI data centers around the US.

