March 04, 2025

OpenAI Establishes NextGenAI Consortium To Advance Research And Education With AI 

Alisa Davidson
Published: March 04, 2025
In Brief

OpenAI has introduced NextGenAI, a consortium that brings together 15 leading research institutions with the aim of using AI to accelerate research advancements and transform education.

Artificial intelligence research organisation OpenAI announced that it has introduced NextGenAI, a consortium that brings together 15 leading research institutions with the aim of using AI to accelerate research advancements and transform education. 

Recognizing the potential of AI to drive progress in both fields, OpenAI has committed $50 million in research grants, computational resources, and API access to support students, educators, and researchers working at the forefront of innovation. 

The initiative unites institutions from both the US and internationally, aiming to accelerate progress beyond what any single institution could achieve on its own. Beyond fostering new discoveries, NextGenAI is also dedicated to preparing the next generation to shape the future of AI.

The founding partners of NextGenAI include prestigious institutions such as Caltech, the California State University system, Duke University, the University of Georgia, Harvard University, Howard University, MIT, the University of Michigan, the University of Mississippi, The Ohio State University, the University of Oxford, Sciences Po, Texas A&M University, as well as Boston Children’s Hospital, the Boston Public Library, and OpenAI. Each of these institutions is leveraging AI to address significant challenges, ranging from healthcare advancements to reshaping educational experiences.

OpenAI Enhances Education With ChatGPT Accessibility For Students, Faculty, And Researchers

NextGenAI strengthens the crucial collaboration between academia and industry, ensuring that the advantages of AI reach diverse environments, from laboratories and libraries to hospitals and classrooms across the globe. 

This initiative builds on OpenAI’s ongoing commitment to education, following the introduction of ChatGPT Edu in May 2024. ChatGPT Edu, a version of ChatGPT tailored for universities, is designed to help educational institutions responsibly integrate AI into their campuses, benefiting students, faculty, researchers, and operations. Powered by GPT-4o, ChatGPT Edu offers advanced capabilities, including reasoning across text and vision, and tools like data analysis. With enterprise-level security and controls, this version is accessible and affordable for educational institutions.

NextGenAI further supports this mission by offering OpenAI’s APIs and funding to catalyze innovation. This initiative aims to assist scientists in their search for cures, scholars making new discoveries, and students preparing to master AI and its potential in shaping the future.

