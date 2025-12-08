Oobit Launches In US, Bringing Real Crypto Payments To Everyday Spending

In Brief Oobit, backed by Tether, has launched in the US, enabling seamless crypto payments from any Web3 wallet at Visa-accepting merchants nationwide.

Cryptocurrency payments application supported by Tether, Oobit announced that it has officially launched in the United States, allowing users to connect self-custody wallets such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Base, and others to make payments directly at any Visa-accepting merchant worldwide.

This US launch represents Oobit’s most significant global expansion to date and introduces an unprecedented payment experience for Americans, enabling real cryptocurrency transactions from wallets they already use. While cryptocurrencies have long been effective for storing and transferring value, they have rarely been practical for everyday spending.

Oobit addresses this gap by allowing seamless payments from any Web3 wallet without the need for custodial transfers or merchant onboarding, offering a simple and accessible solution for cryptocurrency payments anywhere.

“Stablecoins are ready, wallets are ready, finally, real money gets used. Crypto promised financial freedom, but Americans were limited the moment they reached checkout,” said Oobit CEO Amram Adar in a written statement. “We built Oobit to solve that. Now, anyone can walk into a store with the wallet they already use and pay the Oobit way. This shift is much bigger than people imagine. It feels like watching ChatGPT in its first days before the world understood how fast everything would change. This is that moment for money,” he added.

In order to achieve nationwide availability, Oobit has partnered with Bakkt, a publicly traded US digital asset company with licensing and compliance capabilities in all 50 states. In this collaboration, Bakkt provides the regulated infrastructure, while Oobit supplies the technology, user experience, and on-chain settlement layer, establishing the first wallet-agnostic cryptocurrency payment solution accessible across the entire country.

“Bakkt is proud to partner with Oobit as they expand into the U.S.,” said Akshay Naheta, Chief Executive Officer of Bakkt, in a written statement. “Our digital-asset infrastructure is built for scale and stability, and coupled with our U.S.-wide compliance framework, we are perfectly positioned to ensure their successful launch. This partnership further solidifies Bakkt’s leadership in the digital asset marketplace, delivering institutional-grade tooling to empower the future of global finance,” he added.

Oobit Bridges The Gap Between Stablecoin Regulation And Everyday Usability

The GENIUS Act represented a significant milestone in US financial regulation, providing much-needed clarity for stablecoins and the deposit-like rails that enable digital dollars to operate at scale. However, regulatory clarity alone does not ensure practical usability, especially when money must function seamlessly in everyday transactions at real-world merchants.

Oobit addresses this gap by converting regulated stablecoin value into instant, merchant-ready fiat at the point of sale, allowing users to pay directly from their wallets while merchants receive fiat immediately. Users retain full control of their assets until the moment of payment, with smooth external wallet integration and transparent terms, offering straightforward, spendable cryptocurrency that works effectively as money.

