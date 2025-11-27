Oobit Expands To South Africa, Turning Stablecoins Into Everyday Spending Power

In Brief Oobit has launched in South Africa, enabling users to spend stablecoins via Visa at over 100 million merchants worldwide, positioning the country as a key hub for crypto adoption.

Mobile payment application Oobit announced its launch in South Africa, allowing users to make payments at over 100 million merchants worldwide that accept Visa using any self-custody wallet. Transactions can be completed in-store, online, or across borders, with users simply connecting their preferred wallet to authorize payments.

According to Oobit, cryptocurrency activity in Sub-Saharan Africa is driven by strong retail participation and frequent engagement in everyday transactions. A substantial proportion of transfers in the region are below $10,000, indicating that cryptocurrency is increasingly being used for practical payments and financial access rather than speculative purposes.

South Africa occupies a central position in this ecosystem due to the presence of licensed virtual asset providers, clearly defined regulatory pathways, and active participation from institutional players. Cryptocurrency adoption in the country is growing for cross-border trade, value preservation, and practical financial needs where traditional financial infrastructure may be limited.

Oobit’s decentralized settlement layer, DePay, supports secure, gasless, on-chain payments directly from user-controlled wallets. Payments are executed through smart contracts once authorized, enabling users to pay instantly at any Visa-accepting merchant, retain full control of their existing wallets, and earn up to 10% cashback in eligible currencies on every purchase.

“South Africans already trust stablecoins as everyday money. Users can finally spend USDT and others anywhere on-chain with almost zero fees,” said Amram Adar, CEO of Oobit, in a written statement. “When money meets this combination of benefits, our vision becomes real. Wallets will replace banks. Stablecoins will be the new money. Crypto will become the default,” he added.

Oobit’s Pushes To Make Stablecoins Spendable Anywhere Visa Is Accepted

Cryptocurrency adoption in the region is largely motivated by practical considerations such as cross-border payments, hedging against inflation, and access to financial services. Oobit enables this real-world usage to extend seamlessly into everyday spending.

Historically, South Africa’s capital control framework has limited the direct use of digital assets for purchases. Oobit addresses this by converting stablecoins into fiat currency at the point of sale through regulated Visa networks. Merchants receive fiat payments instantly, while users maintain full control over their wallets. This approach operates within existing financial regulations and does not require any changes to merchant operations.

The launch in South Africa follows recent expansions in Brazil, the Philippines, and Thailand, each reinforcing Oobit’s goal of making stablecoins spendable anywhere Visa is accepted. With Sub-Saharan Africa emerging as one of the fastest-growing regions for cryptocurrency adoption, South Africa is positioned to play a leading role in transitioning digital assets from a store of value to a tool for everyday financial activity.

