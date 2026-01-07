Oobit Enables Real-World Payments For Over 15M Phantom Wallet Users

In Brief Oobit has integrated Phantom Wallet through its DePay platform, enabling millions of users to make real-world crypto payments directly from their wallets at any merchant that accepts Visa.

Oobit, a mobile payments application supported by Tether, has integrated native compatibility with Phantom Wallet, allowing users to conduct real-world cryptocurrency payments directly from their wallet at any merchant that accepts Visa.

This integration addresses a previously unfilled gap in cryptocurrency payment systems. While blockchain networks have achieved high transaction speeds and wallets have become increasingly user-friendly, the ability to use crypto for everyday purchases remained largely inaccessible. With Phantom support enabled through Oobit’s DePay technology, that limitation is effectively resolved.

DePay functions as Oobit’s decentralized payments infrastructure, allowing users to pay merchants directly with cryptocurrency from supported self-custody wallets. Through this system, stablecoins can be spent at millions of online and physical retail locations worldwide, while merchants receive equivalent fiat currency instantly via existing Visa networks. The process does not require merchants to undergo any new onboarding procedures.

This launch marks a significant advancement toward routine crypto usage in daily commerce. In recent years, blockchain infrastructure has addressed barriers related to transaction speed and cost, and Phantom has established one of the largest self-custody user networks in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, with over fifteen million users worldwide. Despite this scale, most wallet holders previously lacked a straightforward method to utilize their digital assets in everyday transactions.

Phantom Wallet Enables Payments At All Merchants Accepting Visa

Because Phantom Wallet operates as a non-custodial solution, users maintain complete control over their funds until they authorize a transaction. Payments are processed directly from the wallet without the need for pre-transfers, bridging, or intermediary services. When stablecoins are used for payment, the corresponding amount is immediately debited from the user’s wallet, converted into fiat currency, and deposited directly into the merchant’s bank account, with the transaction settling instantly.

Oobit has experienced notable adoption in markets where stablecoin activity is increasingly shifting from accumulation to spending. In recent months, DePay has been deployed in Brazil, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, and the United States, which also correspond to some of the most active user bases of Phantom Wallet, highlighting a consistent trend. Stablecoins are progressively being utilized as a practical payment medium in addition to their role as a store of value.

“With wallets, infrastructure, and merchant acceptance finally aligned, crypto payments are moving from theory to everyday behavior,” said Oobit Co-founder and CEO Amram Adar in a written statement. “This is what happens when digital assets become usable in the real world,” he added.

With Phantom Wallet now supported through DePay, millions of users are able to make purchases online and in physical stores wherever Visa is accepted, executing payments directly from their personal wallets.

