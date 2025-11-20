On-Chain Platform Monday Trade Taps Into Perpetual Futures With First DEX On Monad

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Monday Trade has launched its perpetual futures DEX on Monad, offering fast, high-liquidity trading with professional-grade features and early access through a private beta.

Monday Trade, an on-chain trading platform, announced the introduction of its perpetual futures decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Monad network, which became available at the network’s launch on November 24th. Designed for advanced trading activity, the exchange is intended to deliver fast execution, substantial liquidity, and an integrated user interface as the initial perpetual DEX within the new layer 1 ecosystem.

The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has experienced significant growth recently, with adoption of on-chain derivatives rising following approvals of cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Increased demand for advanced trading strategies has driven much of this activity, as traders seek both rapid execution and substantial liquidity.

Perpetual futures have consistently been a preferred instrument for professional traders, requiring extremely low latency and dependable execution—capabilities that remain challenging even as DeFi infrastructure develops. Monday Trade addresses these needs through a hybrid approach combining an Automated Market Maker (AMM) with an on-chain order book. This model offers execution speeds and capital efficiency comparable to centralized exchanges while maintaining the transparency of DeFi. The platform’s user interface is designed to allow traders to access combined liquidity efficiently, with trades routed to the side providing the most favorable price discovery. Additional features, such as advanced order types and real-time position tracking, cater to professional users seeking enhanced control over their trading strategies.

Built on the Monad blockchain, Monday Trade benefits from the network’s ability to process up to 10,000 transactions per second with 500-millisecond block times and full EVM compatibility. These characteristics help address common scalability and performance issues, enabling near-instant trade execution even during periods of high market volatility.

Since launching its spot DEX on the Monad testnet earlier this year, Monday Trade has shown notable adoption, achieving $67.5 million in total value locked, $136.2 million in lifetime trading volume, and onboarding 83,300 active traders, supporting over 421 trading pairs. This established performance provides a strong foundation for the platform’s expansion to perpetual futures on the mainnet.

Early Access To Perpetual Futures Via Private Beta Begins November 20

Monday Trade, recognized as a leading protocol, has been selected for the Monad Momentum program, joining a curated group of DeFi projects and receiving support to accelerate development prior to the mainnet launch. Since its testnet debut in May 2025, the platform has attracted thousands of early users who have contributed valuable feedback.

The platform is now offering early access to its perpetual futures products through a Private Beta, with applications opening on November 10th. Invitations for early testers on the waitlist will begin on November 20th, allowing participants to help refine features ahead of the full public launch. As a key protocol within the Monad ecosystem, Monday Trade aims to establish a professional-grade standard for on-chain perpetual futures trading.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

