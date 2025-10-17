Agora And Upshift Partner To Deploy AUSD And earnAUSD On Monad, Establishing Core Stablecoin And Yield Infrastructure

In Brief Agora and Upshift have partnered to launch AUSD and earnAUSD on the Monad mainnet, establishing core stablecoin and yield infrastructure to drive liquidity, adoption, and growth across the ecosystem.

Integrated platform focused on stablecoins and digital money movement, Agora announced a collaboration with the DeFi yield farming platform Upshift to implement Core stablecoin infrastructure and introduce the yield products AUSD and earnAUSD on the Monad mainnet. AUSD functions as Agora’s fully backed digital dollar, maintaining a 1:1 reserve with USD. earnAUSD, developed by Upshift, operates as a liquid yield token that allocates AUSD across basis trading and delta-neutral DeFi strategies, designed to provide a streamlined approach to optimized, risk-adjusted yield generation on stable assets.

AUSD will serve as a key stablecoin within the Monad network, facilitating liquidity across payments, decentralized finance applications, and institutional financial operations. Agora also plans to introduce a fixed-price, instant liquidity protocol paired with USDC to enable atomic settlement and asset swapping. Alongside this, Upshift will launch earnAUSD, which will accept deposits denominated in AUSD and USDC.

earnAUSD is intended to become the primary Monad-native yield asset within the ecosystem. Both AUSD and earnAUSD will be integrated from the outset as foundational stablecoin and yield products across the Monad network, supporting functions such as trading, lending, decentralized exchanges, yield optimization, gaming, and real-world asset tokenization. This integration is expected to deliver immediate functionality and substantial stable liquidity throughout the Monad ecosystem.

Within the ecosystem, AUSD will act as collateral across platforms including Perpl, Narwhal Finance, Drake, and Bean Exchange. Its liquidity will also be established on decentralized exchanges and automated market makers such as Kuru, Ambient Finance, Mondy Trade, and PancakeSwap.

For lending and credit operations, users will be able to deposit, borrow, and earn yields with AUSD and earnAUSD through platforms such as Euler Labs, Curvance, Peridot Finance, and Folks Finance. Additionally, yield diversification opportunities will be available via Yield.xyz, Mace, Rubic, and HIVE. The utility of AUSD will further extend into projects such as Lumiterra, Mu Digital, and Zona.

This overview represents a partial list, as additional protocols preparing to deploy on Monad are expected to announce forthcoming support for both AUSD and earnAUSD.

Agora And Upshift Launch Incentive Framework To Drive Liquidity And DeFi Growth Across Monad Ecosystem

In order to promote broader adoption, Agora and Upshift are collaborating with partners across the Monad ecosystem to establish an incentive framework aimed at fostering sustainable liquidity growth for Monad-native assets. This coordinated initiative includes measures to enhance liquidity efficiency for AUSD markets, ensuring smoother trading conditions with minimal slippage. It also involves targeted growth programs for earnAUSD designed to attract users to its high-yield vaults, thereby drawing new total value locked (TVL) into the Monad network from the wider DeFi landscape.

In addition, earnAUSD initiatives will extend support to Monad-native projects to stimulate ongoing activity and strengthen the overall DeFi ecosystem within Monad. By integrating stablecoin functionality with yield-generating opportunities, earnAUSD is positioned to attract capital inflows to Monad-based applications, effectively transforming idle stablecoin holdings into active, yield-producing assets within the network.

