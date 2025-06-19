OKX Partners With Consensys To Integrate DEX API For MetaMask And MEV Protection For OKX Wallet

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The collaboration integrates the OKX DEX API with MetaMask and brings Consensys’ SERVO MEV protection to the OKX Wallet, enhancing the trading experience for millions of users.

Onchain technology firm OKX and blockchain software company Consensys have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at improving the global onchain trading experience by expanding trading functionality and strengthening user security.

The collaboration brings together OKX’s high-performance DEX API—a strong infrastructure that aggregates decentralized exchanges across various blockchains—with MetaMask, Consensys’ self-custody wallet used by a broad user base worldwide. Concurrently, OKX Wallet has adopted SERVO, Consensys’ solution for mitigating maximum extractable value (MEV) risks.

As a result of the integration, MetaMask users now have access to OKX’s DEX aggregator, which connects to over 500 decentralized exchanges and offers response times of under 100 milliseconds. This expansion provides users with improved price competitiveness through aggregated liquidity, reduced slippage and transaction fees, and enhanced support for cross-chain transactions.

Additional elements of the partnership include OKX becoming the first major external entity to implement Consensys’ SERVO MEV protection within its own self-custody wallet, as well as plans for continued collaboration in the development of the Linea ecosystem.

New Collaboration Aims To Advance Web3 Experience And User Protection, Marking First Step In Broader Strategic Alliance

“This partnership goes well beyond just connecting our technologies. We’re building something bigger together—a long-term collaboration that will make the entire Web3 experience better and safer for everyone,” said OKX Ventures Founder Jeff Ren in a written statement. “While MetaMask users will immediately benefit from faster and more cost-efficient trading, that’s just the beginning. I’m particularly excited about our work to further enhance and create new experiences across the Linea ecosystem. This is about two industry leaders joining forces to further optimize the Web3 experience and remove barriers for all users,” he added.

“We’re glad to be working together on advancing practical user protections at scale. MEV remains a complex challenge for users and developers, and OKX’s integration of Consensys SERVO reflects a strong commitment to user safety and protocol-aligned innovation,” said Consensys Chief Strategy Officer Jason Linehan in a written statement. “Ultimately, digital asset infrastructure is a global project that connects millions of users and developers all over the world. By working together, we’re going to be making that infrastructure safer, faster, and more reliable for everyone,” he added.

This collaboration highlights how experienced Web3 firms can combine their respective capabilities to provide tangible benefits to users while working to resolve broader challenges within the sector.

For developers, OKX’s DEX API offers high-performance trading infrastructure with enterprise-level reliability, featuring 99.9% uptime and strong security protocols. It supports rapid integration of advanced trading features through adaptable SDKs, APIs, and embedded widget options.

The announcement marks the initial step in a wider strategic alliance, with further joint initiatives between OKX and Consensys expected to roll out across various product segments in the near future.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson