Linea And DapDap Introduce ‘Coinmunity Cashback’ For MetaMask Card

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Linea has partnered with DapDap and MetaMask to introduce Coinmunity Cashback, a dApp designed to help projects distribute tailored rewards to verified users based on their real-world spending.

Ethereum Layer 2 network Linea has announced a partnership with Ethereum Layer 2 gateway DapDap and cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask to introduce Coinmunity Cashback—a decentralized application designed to help projects distribute customized rewards to verified users based on their real-world spending. Developed on Linea, this initiative represents a new approach to financial incentives, where communities play a central role in shaping rewards structures.

Coinmunity Cashback is the first decentralized rewards system aimed at transforming everyday cryptocurrency users into active participants in the ecosystem. Unlike conventional credit card rewards programs or existing crypto cashback models, this initiative prioritizes community-driven engagement and flexibility.

The program is powered by DapDap’s custom interface, enabling projects to define their own reward structures for MetaMask Card users. Rewards can be distributed in various forms, including stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, memecoins, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), real-world assets (RWAs), and other blockchain-based assets. This allows projects to offer tailored incentives while increasing engagement with real, KYC-verified MetaMask Card users. At the same time, users can seamlessly explore new projects and become part of onchain communities.

Coinmunity Cashback creates opportunities across different industries. Airlines, for example, can airdrop miles onchain, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) can distribute governance tokens, and artists or creators can reward collectors—all based on a combination of blockchain-based and real-world spending patterns.

Additionally, the MetaMask Card expands access to traditional financial tools, breaking down barriers that have historically restricted saving, spending, lending, and rewards. Coinmunity Cashback builds on this vision by giving both users and projects greater control over how value is distributed within the ecosystem.

How Coinmunity Cashback Works?

MetaMask Card can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, allowing users to seamlessly make purchases while earning token rewards through the Coinmunity Cashback portal. This initiative goes beyond traditional cashback programs—it offers users a stake in the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem. For individuals, it means gaining rewards while actively using digital assets. For builders, it serves as a strategic tool to engage high-intent, KYC-verified consumers who are integrating cryptocurrency into their daily financial activities.

This initiative is about more than just spending—it’s about fostering a decentralized financial system where rewards and ownership go hand in hand. Users can make everyday purchases with cryptocurrency, earn rewards, and reinvest them into their preferred assets. Whether it’s buying a cake with crypto, earning rewards, and later using those rewards to purchase a fitness membership or equipment—this system creates a seamless cycle of spending and earning.

Notably, Coinmunity Cashback launches with 8% cashback rewards available in a variety of digital assets, including popular memecoins like FOXY and CROAK, SOULS from the Unfettered gaming ecosystem, and DeFi tokens such as NILE, ZERO, MENDI, and LYNX, with additional reward options expected to be introduced soon.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson