Odos Is Building Smarter Paths for DeFi Liquidity — With Real-World Assets in Sight

In Brief With an eye on real-world assets and institutional compliance, Odos is positioning itself as the intelligent routing layer for both today’s DeFi and tomorrow’s tokenized finance.

With over 1,050 liquidity sources across 15 blockchains, Odos has quietly become one of the most advanced routing engines in DeFi. But for Ahmet Ozcan, Co-Founder and CEO, optimizing token swaps isn’t just about finding the shortest path — it’s about building smarter ones.

“We’ve spent three years integrating liquidity sources and refining the optimization engine,” Ahmet explains. “It’s not just aggregation — it’s solving a very hard mathematical problem in real time.”

What Makes Odos Routing Different?

At the core of Odos is its Smart Order Routing (SOR) algorithm. Unlike simple aggregators that bounce between a few decentralized exchanges, Odos evaluates a vast network of routes and combinations — not only across major DEXs but also AMMs, RFQs, and even liquidity bridges.

The result? Better pricing and lower slippage.

But optimization isn’t just about finding the best price. It’s about balancing route complexity with gas efficiency, especially on gas-sensitive chains.

“Layer 2s have made it easier,” Ahmet says. “As gas costs drop, we’re able to build more complex, efficient routes without burdening the user. That’s where Odos really shines — sophisticated routing that doesn’t cost a fortune to execute.”

Security, Not as a Feature — But a Foundation

In a landscape filled with exploits and backdoor risks, Odos takes a cautious, layered approach to security.

“Security is non-negotiable,” Ahmet says. “We’ve pursued multiple smart contract audits, and we’re preparing a formal bug bounty program. But we’ve also invested heavily in backend and organizational security.”

One standout move? Odos is now SOC 2 Type II compliant, a rare credential in DeFi. This framework ensures high standards in how internal systems handle data, security, and operational risk — especially when human error is the weakest link.

“Most hacks don’t happen at the contract level — they happen through phishing, or social engineering. That’s why we’ve educated the entire team and taken compliance seriously.”

The Next Frontier: Real-World Assets & Permissioned DeFi

With tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) gaining traction — from U.S. Treasuries to tokenized private equity — DeFi protocols are racing to figure out how to support them compliantly.

Ahmet sees this as Odos’ next chapter.

“Institutions have unique needs — like KYC, counterparty agreements, and permissioned pools,” he says. “We’re building tooling for that — from whitelisting frameworks to routing through permissioned liquidity — so we can still offer Odos-grade optimization in a compliant setting.”

In other words, the Odos engine that’s currently routing billions in DeFi could soon be doing the same for RWA markets — without compromising regulatory requirements.

The Bigger Vision

Odos isn’t just building a better swap engine. It’s quietly laying the infrastructure for a modular, compliant, and high-performance DeFi future — one that welcomes retail, institutions, and eventually, real-world finance.

“The space is moving fast,” Ahmet says. “But we’ve built Odos to adapt. Whether it’s new chains, new regulations, or new asset types — we’ll route through it.”

