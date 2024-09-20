Nosana Gears Up For Mainnet Launch Set For January 2025

In Brief Nosana, the decentralized AI inference engine powered by a global network of consumer GPUs, reveals the official launch date for its mainnet.

Decentralized AI inference platform Nosana revealed plans to launch its Nosana Mainnet on January 14th, 2025. This event represents an important achievement for Nosana, coming after a year of extensive testing and readiness efforts in anticipation of its large-scale implementation.

“When we first envisioned Nosana, we imagined a world where AI computing would be decentralized, accessible, and limitless—a place where developers could access GPU resources without the traditional barriers of centralized infrastructure,” said Jesse Eisses, co-founder of Nosana, in a written statement. “We recognized early on that existing AI compute solutions were too centralized or too complex, limiting innovation. Our mission from the start was to create a decentralized network that offers scalable, affordable, and open AI computing resources for the next generation of builders and innovators,” he added.

Throughout the last nine months, the Nosana team has collaborated with its community to test, improve, and ready the platform for its mainnet launch. The network has involved more than 4,000 nodes spread across 60 countries and 6 continents, leveraging a global network of GPU providers. This process has provided important insights from various AI projects, allowing Nosana to further refine its technology.

Nosana’s Mainnet aims to transform access to decentralized GPU resources, enhancing both power and efficiency for AI inference tasks. The launch will introduce new features and major improvements for both users and GPU providers. This includes the Nosana Console, a streamlined and user-friendly interface designed for smooth management of AI inference jobs, as well as a Client SDK, a software development kit that allows developers to easily integrate their projects with the Nosana GPU network.

It is also set to provide real-time, market-driven pricing to optimize resource allocation and ensure fair costs, alongside efficient job distribution to enhance network performance. Moreover, clients will gain full access to Nosana’s decentralized GPU network, allowing for scalable AI operations.

Nosana Unveils Plans For Final Testing Phase Ahead Of Mainnet Launch And Global Hackathon

Nosana is a decentralized AI inference engine that utilizes a global network of consumer GPUs. Built on the Solana blockchain, it offers scalable and efficient access to GPU resources for AI workloads.

The project is scheduled to initiate Test Grid Phase 3, its final testing phase, on September 30th. This stage will focus on fine-tuning pricing models, introducing staking mechanisms, and ensuring the platform’s readiness for the January launch.

The mainnet launch marks the beginning of Nosana’s journey. As the platform becomes fully operational, the company aims to grow its ecosystem and attract a wider variety of projects. In Q2 2025, Nosana plans to host its first global hackathon, inviting developers and startups to explore innovative applications for AI inference on its decentralized GPU network.

