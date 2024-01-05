Nigeria’s Central Bank Approves cNGN Stablecoin Pilot in Regulatory Sandbox

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Nigeria tests the cNGN stablecoin within its regulatory sandbox, aiming to transform the naira into a dynamic instrument for global remittances, commerce, trade, and investment.

African Stablecoin Consortium (ASC) has been granted approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to test the cNGN stablecoin within its regulatory sandbox. The new stablecoin aims to transform the basic monetary unit of Nigeria, the naira, into a dynamic instrument for global remittances, commerce, trade and investment.

cNGN stablecoin is set to go live on February 27, 2024. The stablecoin is backed by naira reserves maintained by designated commercial banks at a 1:1 ratio.

ASC announced that the new cNGN stablecoin aligns with the regulatory requirements and standards established by the CBN, the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit. ASC is working closely with the regulators to ensure adherence to compliance, consumer protection, and transparency.

The new stablecoin will help in facilitating the transfer of funds from Nigerians abroad to their families in Nigeria, removing the need for extended remittance processing times. Additionally, the cNGN seeks to eliminate the costly fees associated with traditional international transactions.

According to the CBN, the cNGN stablecoin is positioned to complement eNaira–the central bank digital currency (CBDC) issued by the Nigerian central bank. However, unlike cNGN, eNaira is designed with broader capabilities. Additionally, the oversight of cNGN completely falls under ASC.

The stablecoin is presently interoperable with strategic blockchains such as Bantu and BNB Smart Chain, with intentions to expand compatibility to all major blockchain networks in the near future.

Nigeria Embraces Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technologies

Cryptocurrency regulations in Nigeria have been a subject of evolving importance in recent years. Chainanalysis analysts include Nigeria among the leading countries exhibiting a high Global Crypto Adoption Index, particularly in peer-to-peer (P2P) trading.

The growing acceptance of digital assets prompted Nigerian market regulators in May 2022 to release a set of regulations for digital assets, indicating the country’s attempt to strike a balance between an outright ban on digital assets and acknowledging their potential uses.

Unlike in previous years, CBN now also expects the local financial system to endorse and enable blockchain technology.

Recently, the bank acknowledged the escalating global demand for and adoption of cryptocurrencies and removed restrictions on Nigerian banks facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.

The approval of the cNGN stablecoin, backed by regulatory compliance and aimed at global utility, reflects a strategic move towards enhancing financial inclusion and transparency, signalling Nigeria’s progressive stance on blockchain technology and the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson