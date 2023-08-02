NFTScan Integrates zkSync Era Network into Explorer and Developer Platform

Published: Aug 02, 2023 at 10:55 am Updated: Aug 02, 2023 at 10:55 am
by Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

NFTScan has integrated the zkSync Era network into its platform.

The integration will allow developers and users in the zkSync ecosystem to access NFTScan’s NFT data search and query service.

zkSync is the 16th blockchain supported by NFTScan.


NFTScan, the multi-chain NFT explorer and data infrastructure platform, today announced that it has integrated the zkSync Era network, allowing developers and users in the zkSync ecosystem to access the platform’s NFT data search and query service.

Published: 2 August 2023, 10:55 am Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 10:55 am
Danil Myakin
Edited and fact-checked

zkSync is the 16th blockchain supported by NFTScan, following Ethereum, Bitcoin, BNBChain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, Aptos, Fantom, Gnosis, Cronos, Moonbeam, Platon and Linea.

As of Aug 2, a total of 8,216,408 NFTs have been issued on the zkSync Era network, according to NFTScan data. The network has seen the creation of 39,785 NFT collections, 11,179,080 on-chain transactions, and 1,684,031 wallet addresses currently holding NFT assets.

Within the zkSync NFTScan Explorer, users can access features such as Trading, Minting, Gas Tracker, Ranking, and more via the data analysis section. Users can also view detailed information and on-chain data of any NFT asset issued on the zkSync network as well as query NFT asset data and transaction history for any wallet address.

Additionally, NFTScan Developer Platform has also launched NFT API data services for the zkSync network. Multiple API query interfaces are now available to meet various indexing needs for zkSync NFT data.

Since June this year, NFTScan has been providing comprehensive NFT full data services to an extensive list of prominent web3 projects. This roster includes renowned names like CoinMarketCap, Binance NFT, Bybit, Kucoin, imToken, SafePal, Mask, HashKey, Enjin, Stepn, and numerous others, totaling over 1,000 projects.

The platform has also included data from over 2 million NFT projects, 830 million NFT assets, more than 2 billion on-chain NFT records, NFT holdings from 115 million wallet addresses, and 141 NFT marketplaces.

,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

