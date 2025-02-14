Nexus Network Unveils ‘Planetary-Scale Supercomputer’ Layer 1 Blockchain, Testnet Launch Set For Next Week

In Brief Nexus Network has announced Nexus Layer 1, a “planetary-scale supercomputer,” marking a major milestone for the project, with Testnet II set to launch on February 18th to support its integration.

EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, Nexus introduced the Nexus Layer 1 blockchain, describing it as “a planetary-scale supercomputer,” marking a key milestone in the progression of the Nexus Project, following multiple releases of the Nexus zkVM and the Nexus Network.

According to the announcement, Nexus Layer 1 integrates the Nexus zkVM with the Nexus Supercomputer, aiming to consolidate global computational power into a single blockchain. It aspires to condense the entire internet into a singular proof.

Due to the system’s hyper-parallel structure, the computational capacity of the network expands with each new node that connects. This ensures that every participant contributes to the network’s efficiency. The project envisions a limitless ecosystem of applications, spanning Layer 2, Layer 3, and Layer 4 networks, all optimized for this next-generation, high-performance parallelized Layer 1 framework. Ultimately, all computations will be compressed into a single proof, referred to as “Proof Singularity.” The new network is set to transform business interactions and facilitate seamless global commerce.

Further details regarding the architecture, roadmap, and technical specifications of Nexus Layer 1 will be shared in the coming weeks. Additionally, the Nexus Network plans to launch Nexus Testnet II on February 18th at 9:00 AM PT, running until February 21st at 4:00 PM PT. The purpose of Testnet II is to facilitate preparations for integrating the Nexus Layer 1 blockchain.

What Is Nexus Network?

The Nexus Network functions as a verifiable supercomputer, harnessing the combined processing power of a wide range of devices—including large-scale GPU farms, personal computers, and even smartphones. Its primary objective is to unify these devices into a single, cohesive supercomputer capable of validating and proving all computational processes across the internet.

In essence, the Nexus Network operates as a highly parallelized proof network designed to execute and verify the Nexus zkVM. The network remains under active development, having successfully launched two testnets toward the end of last year. Currently, it is in its devnet phase, providing developers with an environment to experiment and build applications on the network.

In June 2024, Nexus secured $25 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Lightseed and Pantera Capital, with additional investments from Faction, Dragonfly, and Blockchain Builders Fund. This followed a $2 million seed round in late 2022, led by Dragonfly and supported by Alliance, SV Angel, Blockchain Builders Fund, and other investors.

