Nexo Becomes Official Crypto Partner Of Mifel Tennis Open, Teams Up With Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez

In Brief Nexo has strengthened its presence in Latin America by becoming the Official Crypto Partner of the Mifel Tennis Open, partnering with rising tennis star Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez.

Digital asset platform Nexo has been appointed the Official Crypto Partner of the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel-Oppo. This move follows the company’s earlier sponsorship of the Acapulco Open and reinforces its growing involvement in the Latin American market. By securing its second ATP tournament in Mexico, Nexo aims to expand its regional presence and engage with a digitally aware audience, highlighted by the tournament’s anticipated 35,000 attendees.

The collaboration also includes a partnership with Mexican tennis player Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez. Positioned as a representative of qualities such as ambition and potential, Pacheco Mendez aligns with Nexo’s broader vision for emerging talent and long-term growth. Throughout the event, he will be involved in a series of activities intended to connect tournament audiences with themes of performance and innovation in the context of digital finance.

“Partnering with Nexo goes beyond supporting tennis for me. The company believes in the journey and effort behind success. Like in sport, building something meaningful takes time, focus, and the right mindset,” Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez said in a written statement. “I’m proud to be working with a firm that celebrates growth, persistence, and the next generation — both of athletes and investors,” he added.

Nexo Aligns With Mifel Tennis Open To Highlight Strategic Growth, Elevating Client Experience, And Strengthen Regional Investment In Latin America

Often described as one of the more visually striking venues on the ATP Tour, the Mifel Tennis Open takes place each July in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur. Since its inception in 2016, the tournament has consistently drawn high-profile players, including past winners such as Daniil Medvedev in 2022 and Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2023. The upcoming 2025 edition is set to feature well-known athletes including Lorenzo Musetti, Andrey Rublev, and the current titleholder Jordan Thompson. Known for combining elite-level tennis with a resort-oriented setting, Los Cabos provides a backdrop where themes of performance, strategy, and upscale experiences converge — aligning with Nexo’s broader focus on innovation, financial sophistication, and service quality.

“Tennis is a game of foresight, resilience, and execution — principles that also apply to building long-term wealth,” said Kosta Kantchev, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Nexo, in a written statement. “Our return to the ATP stage underscores our commitment to creating lasting value through experiences that mirror the core values of championship tennis: strategy, vision, and dedication. We are particularly proud to partner with Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, whose skill, determination, and upward momentum exemplify the ideals we champion at Nexo. His involvement reinforces our shared commitment to growth and excellence,” he added.

Alignments with events such as the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel-Oppo contribute meaningfully to the elevated client experience associated with Nexo’s digital asset wealth platform. The company’s on-site engagement includes a dedicated lounge space designed for Nexo Private clients to unwind and participate in focused discussions, as well as curated tennis clinics led by professionals.

Through strategic involvement in internationally respected tournaments that carry strong regional significance, Nexo further develops its presence in Latin America while emphasizing its approach to client engagement within the digital finance sector.

