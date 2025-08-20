Nexo Launches AI Assistant For Intelligent Account Insights And Enhanced User Experience

In Brief Nexo has launched an in-app AI Assistant that delivers real-time, personalized portfolio insights, market data, and product access, positioning it among the first digital asset platforms to offer a fully conversational user experience.

Digital assets platform Nexo announced that it has launched its new AI Assistant, a chat-based feature integrated directly within the Nexo application. This innovation positions Nexo among the first platforms to offer a fully conversational interface that combines real-time, user-specific insights, market data, and product access. The AI Assistant allows users to inquire about cryptocurrency prices, trading trends, interest earned, market news, and more, delivering instant, personalized responses while maintaining privacy by not collecting personal information such as email addresses or phone numbers.

The system leverages a wide range of data sources, including Nexo’s internal product and account information, live crypto market feeds, the Nexo Help Center, and educational references like Investopedia. The feature is accessible throughout the app, appearing as a sliding notch on iOS or via the Nexo logo on Android devices.

Nexo AI Assistant: Personalized Real-Time Portfolio Insights For The Next Generation Of Digital Wealth Platforms

Unlike most AI tools in the cryptocurrency space, which are typically limited to predefined support queries or static knowledge base links, Nexo’s AI Assistant can handle personalized questions and provide real-time insights about a user’s portfolio. It delivers information such as accumulated interest for specific assets, total interest earned across holdings, recent transaction summaries, and broader market trends, incorporating contextual details like Loyalty tier, APY rates, and direct links to relevant Earn or trading features. Currently in public beta, the AI Assistant is part of Nexo’s ongoing innovation process, with user feedback being actively collected to refine functionality and guide future updates.

This launch builds on Nexo’s broader vision for intelligent digital asset engagement, following its earlier AI News Summary feature, which provides concise daily updates on key cryptocurrency news via app notifications. The AI Assistant represents a step toward the next generation of digital wealth platforms, combining user-friendly design with advanced intelligence to streamline portfolio management and enhance user experience. As a beta product, it is expected to evolve over time with new capabilities such as multi-turn conversations and deeper personalization.

