en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Lifestyle News Report Technology
August 12, 2025

Grant Forrest Captures Inaugural Nexo Championship Title With Record-Breaking Win And Presidential Commendation

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 12, 2025 at 4:24 am Updated: August 12, 2025 at 4:24 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 12, 2025 at 4:24 am

In Brief

Grant Forrest won the inaugural Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links, setting a course record, earning over $500,000 in prizes, and receiving personal congratulations from US President Donald Trump.

Grant Forrest Is Congratulated by President Trump After Triumphing at the Inaugural Nexo Championship

Golf tournament backed by the digital assets wealth platform Nexo, Nexo Championship announced the conclusion of its inaugural event at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, noting that it exceeded all expectations. Favorable weather conditions complemented an impressive standard of play, with Grant Forrest securing victory, earning a course record bonus, and receiving a congratulatory call from the US President.

Scottish golfer Grant Forrest expressed satisfaction at achieving the win on home soil during the Nexo-sponsored championship, which is part of the DP World Tour. This event marked the tour’s first appearance at Trump International Golf Links, and the level of performance met high competitive standards. Forrest claimed the $10,000 Course Record prize presented by Nexo in recognition of his achievement.

Forrest Receives Presidential Recognition For Outstanding Achievement

Grant Forrest overcame strong competition from South Africa’s Richard Sterne to secure the top prize at the Nexo Championship, which began on August 8th at Trump International Golf Links in north-east Scotland. Starting the tournament strongly, he finished the opening day one stroke ahead after delivering a six-under-par round of 66, a score that remained unbeaten throughout the remainder of the competition. His performance resulted in multiple milestones, including setting the first course record for the DP World Tour event and becoming the first recipient of digital tokens in addition to his $10,000 bonus. Forrest was awarded $50,000 in NEXO tokens, bringing his total bonus earnings to $60,000.

Adding to the occasion, Grant Forrest received a video call from US President and course owner Donald Trump, who congratulated him on his victory. The President invited him to play a round at Trump National Golf Club in Washington D.C., where he was himself playing at that moment, and commended Forrest’s golf swing. This personal acknowledgment served as a notable highlight in a weekend already filled with achievements, beyond the prize money won for claiming the inaugural championship

Grant Forrest Earns $500K Prize At Nexo Championship

Entering the final round of the Nexo Championship with a three-shot advantage, Grant Forrest maintained his composure and concluded the tournament with a commanding four-shot win. This achievement earned him $467,500 in prize money, bringing his total earnings to over $500,000. Although his course record at Trump International Golf Links remains unchallenged for now, the DP World Tour offers numerous upcoming events, providing additional opportunities for competitors to vie for the Course Record Award Presented by Nexo.

The next event on the schedule is the Danish Golf Championship, with the Nexo-sponsored Course Record Award continuing through to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, before restarting the following year. The association with the DP World Tour has been a source of pride, and the inaugural tournament received widespread acclaim, from spectators at the scenic links course to recognition from President Trump.

Grant Forrest’s exceptional performance embodies the core values of the sport and the vision it represents: perseverance, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. Anticipation remains high for many more memorable achievements and record-breaking performances in the future.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Hex Trust Integrates Etherlink To Provide Custody Services For Tokenized Uranium

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2025

Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget Global COO: Demonstrating Leadership And Vision At GM Vietnam And Hack Seasons

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2025

Auki Joins DePIN Expo 2025 To Showcase The Future Of Decentralized Infrastructure 

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2025

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy Faces Market Risks As Stock Surges 330%, Experts Urge Caution

by Alisa Davidson
August 11, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Hex Trust Integrates Etherlink To Provide Custody Services For Tokenized Uranium

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2025

Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget Global COO: Demonstrating Leadership And Vision At GM Vietnam And Hack Seasons

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2025

Auki Joins DePIN Expo 2025 To Showcase The Future Of Decentralized Infrastructure 

by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2025

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy Faces Market Risks As Stock Surges 330%, Experts Urge Caution

by Alisa Davidson
August 11, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Hex Trust Integrates Etherlink To Provide Custody Services For Tokenized Uranium
News Report Technology
Hex Trust Integrates Etherlink To Provide Custody Services For Tokenized Uranium
by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2025
Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget Global COO: Demonstrating Leadership And Vision At GM Vietnam And Hack Seasons
Hack Seasons News Report Technology
Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget Global COO: Demonstrating Leadership And Vision At GM Vietnam And Hack Seasons
by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2025
Auki Joins DePIN Expo 2025 To Showcase The Future Of Decentralized Infrastructure 
Lifestyle News Report Technology
Auki Joins DePIN Expo 2025 To Showcase The Future Of Decentralized Infrastructure 
by Alisa Davidson
August 12, 2025
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy Faces Market Risks As Stock Surges 330%, Experts Urge Caution
Markets News Report Technology
Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy Faces Market Risks As Stock Surges 330%, Experts Urge Caution
by Alisa Davidson
August 11, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.