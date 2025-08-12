Grant Forrest Captures Inaugural Nexo Championship Title With Record-Breaking Win And Presidential Commendation

In Brief Grant Forrest won the inaugural Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links, setting a course record, earning over $500,000 in prizes, and receiving personal congratulations from US President Donald Trump.

Golf tournament backed by the digital assets wealth platform Nexo, Nexo Championship announced the conclusion of its inaugural event at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland, noting that it exceeded all expectations. Favorable weather conditions complemented an impressive standard of play, with Grant Forrest securing victory, earning a course record bonus, and receiving a congratulatory call from the US President.

Scottish golfer Grant Forrest expressed satisfaction at achieving the win on home soil during the Nexo-sponsored championship, which is part of the DP World Tour. This event marked the tour’s first appearance at Trump International Golf Links, and the level of performance met high competitive standards. Forrest claimed the $10,000 Course Record prize presented by Nexo in recognition of his achievement.

Forrest Receives Presidential Recognition For Outstanding Achievement

Grant Forrest overcame strong competition from South Africa’s Richard Sterne to secure the top prize at the Nexo Championship, which began on August 8th at Trump International Golf Links in north-east Scotland. Starting the tournament strongly, he finished the opening day one stroke ahead after delivering a six-under-par round of 66, a score that remained unbeaten throughout the remainder of the competition. His performance resulted in multiple milestones, including setting the first course record for the DP World Tour event and becoming the first recipient of digital tokens in addition to his $10,000 bonus. Forrest was awarded $50,000 in NEXO tokens, bringing his total bonus earnings to $60,000.

Adding to the occasion, Grant Forrest received a video call from US President and course owner Donald Trump, who congratulated him on his victory. The President invited him to play a round at Trump National Golf Club in Washington D.C., where he was himself playing at that moment, and commended Forrest’s golf swing. This personal acknowledgment served as a notable highlight in a weekend already filled with achievements, beyond the prize money won for claiming the inaugural championship

Grant Forrest Earns $500K Prize At Nexo Championship

Entering the final round of the Nexo Championship with a three-shot advantage, Grant Forrest maintained his composure and concluded the tournament with a commanding four-shot win. This achievement earned him $467,500 in prize money, bringing his total earnings to over $500,000. Although his course record at Trump International Golf Links remains unchallenged for now, the DP World Tour offers numerous upcoming events, providing additional opportunities for competitors to vie for the Course Record Award Presented by Nexo.

The next event on the schedule is the Danish Golf Championship, with the Nexo-sponsored Course Record Award continuing through to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, before restarting the following year. The association with the DP World Tour has been a source of pride, and the inaugural tournament received widespread acclaim, from spectators at the scenic links course to recognition from President Trump.

Grant Forrest’s exceptional performance embodies the core values of the sport and the vision it represents: perseverance, dedication, and a commitment to excellence. Anticipation remains high for many more memorable achievements and record-breaking performances in the future.

