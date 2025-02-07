Namada Completes Second Phase Of Mainnet Activation, Introducing Staking Rewards And Public Goods Funding

In Brief Namada completes the second phase of its mainnet rollout, introducing staking rewards and public goods funding, and reveals that the upcoming phases will fully implement its core privacy-enhancing features.

Shielded asset hub Namada announced that it has completed the second phase of its mainnet rollout, introducing staking rewards and public goods funding. This milestone strengthens the network by incentivizing validators and delegators with NAM tokens for securing the protocol.

Increased participation from both individual users and ecosystem projects contributes to Namada’s broader goal of advancing on-chain data protection. The completion of this phase also enabled the approval of the first public goods funding proposal, which facilitated the world’s first “donor drop”—an airdrop of NAM tokens to individuals who support the public policy advocacy organization Coin Center.

The next phases will bring Namada’s core privacy-enhancing features into full effect. In Phase 3, users will gain the ability to transfer and shield governance-enabled assets via the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol using Namada’s Multi-Asset Shielded Pool (MASP). This functionality extends privacy protections to a wider range of digital assets, allowing Namada’s shielding capabilities to integrate across multiple blockchain ecosystems. Over time, the community can propose and implement expansions to include additional assets and networks beyond IBC.

Phase 4 will introduce incentives for shielding assets. Users who opt to protect their data by shielding assets within the MASP will begin earning NAM rewards. This mechanism aligns data protection with economic incentives, reinforcing privacy as a public good. By contributing to the network’s privacy guarantees, users help create a more secure and censorship-resistant multichain environment.

The final phase of the mainnet launch will activate NAM transfers, marking the completion of Namada’s core development roadmap. At this stage, the protocol will be fully operational, featuring staking, governance, privacy incentives, and multichain interoperability. However, development will not stop here—through Namada’s governance system, the community will continue to refine and expand its capabilities.

With its commitment to privacy, incentives, and cross-chain shielding, Namada is setting a new standard for multichain data protection, empowering users to transact securely while maintaining full control over their information.

Namada Initiates Mainnet Launch With CPoS And Governance Framework Introduction

Namada, a privacy-focused asset hub, rewards users for enhancing security across multiple blockchain networks. By leveraging advanced zero-knowledge (ZK) cryptography, it allows users to selectively disclose personal data when necessary while ensuring strong privacy protections for assets, decentralized applications, and blockchain ecosystems. This approach balances transparency and confidentiality, creating a secure environment for on-chain interactions.

The project began its mainnet rollout last year with the launch of its genesis block and the first phase of a planned five-phase deployment. In this initial stage, Namada activated its Cubic Proof-of-Stake (CPoS) consensus mechanism along with its on-chain governance system. At this point, users could stake NAM tokens to help secure the network and participate in governance decisions, laying the foundation for future upgrades. This phase ensured that key protocol developments would be guided by community input, reinforcing Namada’s commitment to decentralized decision-making.

