MYX Finance Integrates Chainlink Data Standard, Enabling Permissionless Perpetual Trading

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief MYX Finance has integrated the Chainlink Data Standard to provide real-time, verifiable market data, enhancing accuracy, efficiency, and transparency for permissionless perpetual trading across EVM-compatible blockchains.

Decentralized derivatives exchange, MYX Finance announced the integration of the Chainlink data standard through Data Streams and DataLink to support highly efficient, next-generation perpetual markets across all EVM-compatible blockchains.

Chainlink is a widely adopted oracle platform that facilitates the transfer of capital markets onto blockchain networks, serving as a backbone for much of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink Data Standard consists of open protocols for securely transmitting data between off-chain sources and on-chain applications, ensuring reliable and accurate information delivery. This integration represents a significant step toward synchronizing on-chain execution with real-world market performance.

Through this partnership, MYX Finance benefits from Chainlink’s established oracle infrastructure, which provides sub-second price latency, enabling near-instantaneous market data updates and more precise execution without compromising decentralization or security. The integration also delivers high data accuracy, with low-latency pricing comparable to benchmark exchanges, enhancing both user confidence and protocol stability. In addition, liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads offer comprehensive market insights beyond single price points, allowing MYX’s risk models to more accurately reflect market depth and liquidity conditions. The infrastructure is battle-tested, with high uptime supported by Chainlink’s network, which has secured over $26 trillion in on-chain transaction value, ensuring consistent reliability and security at scale.

Together, MYX and Chainlink align the speed and efficiency of modern financial markets with the transparency and verifiability of decentralized finance. Traders gain access to real-time, auditable execution, liquidity providers benefit from risk and reward informed by verifiable data, and the broader ecosystem advances toward fully composable, permissionless trading infrastructure.

Beyond performance improvements, this integration underscores the maturation of on-chain markets, where data integrity and execution reliability converge. MYX offers deterministic, self-custodied settlement, and by leveraging Chainlink’s real-time, verifiable data, the platform establishes a foundation capable of supporting institutional adoption as well as ongoing innovation within the open financial ecosystem.

Permissionless perpetual trading platform and infrastructure provider @MYX_Finance has upgraded to the Chainlink data standard to power highly secure and efficient perpetual markets across all EVM-supported chains.https://t.co/UP2jonXOrh



Through Chainlink Data Streams and… pic.twitter.com/7pu21fuKZd — Chainlink (@chainlink) October 27, 2025

MYX Finance Advances Perpetual Trading Infrastructure With V2 Upgrade

MYX Finance is a decentralized platform for perpetual trading that combines execution speeds typically found on centralized exchanges with full on-chain transparency. Its core Matching Pool Mechanism (MPM) provides deep liquidity, low transaction fees, and self-custodied settlement, eliminating both slippage and custodial risk.

The forthcoming MYX V2 upgrade expands this infrastructure into a fully permissionless and composable ecosystem for perpetual markets, allowing users to create and trade perpetual contracts on any asset. The platform incorporates chain abstraction, multi-collateral margining, and built-in risk management features, positioning MYX as a next-generation solution for efficient, open, and scalable on-chain finance.

Recently, MYX Finance’s native token, MYX, saw a 13.53% increase in value following its listing on Chainbased, a cross-chain decentralized finance aggregator. The price movement was further supported by a $15.6 million short squeeze and renewed market interest in AEON Pay, a DeFi payments solution integrated within the MYX ecosystem.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

