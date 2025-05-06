MYX Finance Opens MYX Airdrop Claims To Reward Early Supporters

In Brief MYX Finance has launched the MYX token community airdrop campaign to reward early supporters and contributors to its ecosystem.

Decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX), MYX Finance has launched the MYX token community airdrop campaign to reward early supporters and contributors to its ecosystem. The claim portal is now open for participants.

The total supply of MYX tokens is capped at 1 billion, with 14.7% of the total allocated for the airdrop. The initial airdrop allocation accounts for 6.7%, or 67,036,090 MYX tokens.

The airdrop will be distributed in phases to various user groups that have contributed to the growth of the MYX ecosystem. The MYX token operates on the BNB Chain, offering fast transaction speeds and low fees for all participants.

The distribution for Stage 1 will occur in multiple phases. In Phase 1, 3.72% of the airdrop, or 2.5 million tokens, will be distributed to testnet participants. Phase 2, which focuses on users who interacted with the mainnet, will reward them with over 57 million tokens. In Phase 3, external activities and collaboration participants will receive a total of 773,000 MYX tokens. Early BMYX participants will be rewarded with 6 million tokens.

The release schedule dictates that 30% of the total eligible airdrop will be claimable on May 6, with the remaining 70% being released incrementally on the 6th of each month for the next five months. There is a 90-day window to redeem the tokens from the unlock date, after which any unclaimed tokens will be forfeited and returned to the treasury. For example, tokens unlocked on June 6 must be claimed by September 6.

Eligibility Criteria And Process For Claiming The Airdrop

In order to claim the airdrop, users must meet specific eligibility criteria. First, they must ensure they use a compatible wallet, such as MetaMask or Binance Web3 Wallet, and switch to the BNB Chain mainnet. Next, they are required to visit the airdrop page, where the system will automatically verify their address for eligibility. It’s important to ensure that the wallet has a small amount of BNB to cover the transaction fees during the claim process. Additionally, each airdrop release must be claimed within 3 months; any unclaimed tokens will be forfeited.

The claim process involves visiting the official MYX airdrop page, connecting the wallet, and making sure it is set to the BNB Chain. The system will automatically verify the eligibility and show the claimable amount. After that, users can simply click on “Claim,” confirm the transaction, and pay the minimal BNB gas fee. Once the transaction is successful, the airdropped tokens will be automatically transferred to the wallet.

MYX Finance is a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) that provides USDC-margined perpetual contracts with up to 50x leverage. It utilizes a unique Matching Pool Mechanism (MPM) to enable zero-slippage trading and high capital efficiency. This innovative model facilitates seamless pairing of long and short positions without relying on traditional order books, improving liquidity and reducing trading friction.

