Must-Attend Blockchain Conferences Happening in February 2025

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

February 2025 promises to be an exciting month for the Web3, crypto, and blockchain communities, with several key events taking place around the globe. Among these, the Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong stands out as a premier gathering for Web3 enthusiasts.

A closely connected network of entrepreneurs, developers, investors, and specialists will gather at the Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel on February 20, 2025, to discuss a variety of issues, including Bitcoin’s future, the TON ecosystem, DePIN, DeFi, cryptocurrency, integrating Web3 with AI, and many more.

Alongside Hack Seasons, other notable events include NFT Paris Conference, Consensus Hong Kong, and ETHDenver 2025, each offering unique insights and networking opportunities for those interested in shaping the future of blockchain and Web3 technologies.

February 13-14, 2025, Grande Halle de la Villette, 211 Av. Jean Jaurès, Paris, Île-de-France 75019, France

Taking place in the energetic city of Paris, the NFT Paris Conference is one of the biggest Web3 gatherings devoted to non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A wide range of designers, investors, and fans get together at this conference to discuss the newest developments in the NFT industry. It offers guests a thorough understanding of how technologies like generative artificial intelligence are revolutionizing businesses through interactive presentations by prominent figures in the field, seminars, and networking opportunities.

Discussions on DePIN (Decentralized Finance and NFTs) and the relationship between web3 and AI are presented in a distinctive way at the NFT Paris Conference. In addition to renowned speakers like Elizabeth Olson from Magic Eden Wallet and Yat Siu from Animoca Brands, attendees will get the opportunity to network with industry pioneers in the NFT field. The event promises to be a hub for collaboration and innovation, shaping the future of digital innovation.

February 18-20, 2025, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Being the first Consensus series event to take place outside of North America, Consensus Hong Kong is a major event in the crypto, blockchain, and Web3 area. An estimated 8,000 people from all over the world are anticipated to attend this event, which will provide a forum for local, foreign, and Mainland Chinese participants to share ideas and develop their digital vision. It offers a well-planned schedule of events intended to foster business connections and enable learning from professionals throughout the world.

The HKSAR Government and the Hong Kong Tourism Board sponsor Consensus Hong Kong, emphasizing its importance in positioning the area as a center for Web3 and blockchain innovation. The event will include keynotes, panels, and networking opportunities, making it a phenomenal platform for industry influencers and players to brainstorm and propel their businesses onto the international stage.

February 20, 2025, Renaissance Hong Kong Harbour View Hotel, Hong Kong

The Hack Seasons Conference in Hong Kong is a high-profile conference designed to foster lasting connections within the Web3 community. It brings together a close-knit network of founders, developers, investors, and other Web3 experts, offering a platform for quality networking and knowledge sharing.

The Hack Seasons Conference focuses on Bitcoin’s future, the TON ecosystem, DePIN, DeFi, cryptocurrency, integrating Web3 with AI, staking, and many more. It includes tech workshops led by industry builders and extensive media coverage, ensuring that attendees receive comprehensive insights into the latest trends and technologies. The conference is ideal for those looking to connect with influential figures in the Web3 ecosystem and gain visibility for their projects among a high-quality audience.

February 23 – March 2, 2025, National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt Street, Denver, Colorado, USA

The largest Ethereum #BUIDLathon and Community Innovation Festival in the world, ETHDenver 2025, draws engineers, artists, and blockchain enthusiasts from all over the world. Build Week for dedicated developers and the Main Event, which includes keynotes, panels, and networking opportunities with the most brilliant minds in blockchain, are the two distinct sections of this week-long event. With attendance from more than 125 countries in the past, ETHDenver has a reputation for promoting innovation.

The event features the well-known #BUIDLathon, where participants may demonstrate their inventiveness through hackathons and workshops, with substantial sponsor prizes as well as possible grants and investments. Beyond coding, ETHDenver provides immersive activities, including fireside discussions, NFT exhibitions, and specialized mini-summits. Anyone interested in influencing the Web3 ecosystem should attend this innovation-launching event.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este