Multiple Network Unveils Brand Upgrade, Focusing On Privacy Protection And Data Acceleration

In Brief Multiple Network announced a brand upgrade to enhance global AI adoption and integration with decentralized ecosystems through its network powered by advanced P2P and SD-WAN technologies.

Decentralized networking platform Multiple Network announced a comprehensive brand upgrade, signaling its commitment to shaping the future of AI and decentralized ecosystems. This highlights the platform’s focus on addressing critical challenges in AI through decentralized architecture and advanced privacy-computing technologies.

Multiple Network provides a privacy-acceleration solution designed for AI applications. By aggregating bandwidth resources from distributed nodes, the platform creates a high-efficiency, low-latency network environment that supports key functionalities. These include accelerating training speeds and inference efficiency for large-scale AI tasks, enabling real-time encrypted data transmission to protect user privacy during search engine interactions, and facilitating the secure transfer of large-scale data while ensuring privacy remains intact.

The platform’s unique use of peer-to-peer (P2P) and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technologies enables it to address the dual challenges of data transmission efficiency and privacy protection in complex AI scenarios. At this pivotal juncture for the industry, Multiple Network is actively supporting the Decentralized AI (DeAI) ecosystem by enhancing privacy-computing capabilities and offering solutions that cater to the needs of both users and enterprises.

Unlike centralized systems, Multiple Network operates through a decentralized network of distributed nodes. This approach strengthens resistance to attacks, eliminates single points of failure, and ensures overall system reliability and availability. The decentralized model fosters equitable sharing of data, models, and computing power, promoting global access to AI resources for users and developers.

By integrating decentralized networks with privacy-computing frameworks such as federated learning and secure multi-party computation, Multiple Network allows sensitive data to be collaboratively trained and analyzed without centralized processing. This enables the development of privacy-friendly AI applications, reinforcing trust and advancing innovation across various sectors. Through these efforts, Multiple Network is redefining how privacy and scalability intersect in the evolving AI landscape.

Multiple Network Strengthens AI And Web3 Integration With Industry Support And Collaborations

Over the past year, Multiple Network has gained attention and support from OKX Ventures, Youbi Capital, and Stratified Capital. Notable achievements include the launch of the Multiple Network testnet and Miniapp, which have collectively attracted nearly 100,000 registered node users, showcasing the platform’s growing influence and reach.

Recently, it has collaborated with TON Society and UxLink to host the MultiWave TON Year-End Rewards Gala. This event brought together over 20 Web3 projects and media organizations, fostering partnerships and reinforcing the development of the broader ecosystem.

Looking ahead, Multiple Network is committed to further optimizing its network architecture to meet the ever-changing demands of the AI industry. By focusing on enhancing network stability and reliability, the platform aims to deliver high-quality services to AI companies. Additionally, the platform plans to broaden its collaborations within the AI sector, exploring new application scenarios such as smart contracts, real-time data analysis, and machine learning model training.

