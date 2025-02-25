Morph’s DeFi Frenzy Rewards Adds Concrete And LayerBank, Offering Limited-Time 7x Launch Multiplier

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Morph has expanded its DeFi Frenzy Rewards program within Morph Zoo by partnering with Concrete and LayerBank and launching a 7-day promotion with enhanced rewards.

Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution Morph has announced an expansion of its decentralized finance (DeFi) Frenzy Rewards program within Morph Zoo. This update includes new partnerships with Concrete and LayerBank, along with a limited-time 7-day promotion featuring increased rewards.

Users now have the option to allocate their assets into liquidity pools on Concrete and LayerBank through Morph’s DeFi Rewards page, joining the existing partner, BulbaSwap. Each platform provides different earning opportunities: BulbaSwap applies a 2x multiplier, LayerBank also offers a 2x multiplier, while Concrete provides a slightly higher 2.6x multiplier.

For the first seven days—until March 3rd at 9 AM EST—deposits into Concrete and LayerBank pools will receive an elevated 7x reward multiplier. After this period, the reward rates will revert to their standard multipliers.

In addition, the DeFi Rewards program now supports a broader selection of assets, including ETH, WETH, USDC, USDT, WBTC, and BGB. Certain assets also come with enhanced multipliers, such as pumpBTC and weETH with a 2x multiplier, and USDe with a 2.6x multiplier.

In order to participate in the campaign, users can visit the DeFi Rewards page in Morph Zoo, select their preferred liquidity pools, and maintain their deposits for at least 24 hours to begin accumulating rewards.

Participants will earn Enhanced Morph Points based on their selected protocol and assets, the standard annual percentage rate (APR) for each protocol, as well as additional protocol-specific incentives.

What Is Morph Zoo?

Morph is the first Ethereum Layer 2 solution to adopt a hybrid scaling approach, combining both optimistic and zero-knowledge (ZK) rollups. It leverages a Decentralized Sequencer Network, a Responsive Validity Proof System (RVP), and a modular architecture to provide scalable and efficient support for Ethereum Virtual Machines (EVMs).

Morph Zoo is an interactive seasonal program designed to make blockchain exploration more engaging by integrating ecosystem discovery with meaningful incentives. Unlike conventional blockchain reward programs that simply distribute tokens, Morph Zoo introduces unique themes, missions, and structured rewards each season, making participation more immersive. The program is currently in its second season.

By making blockchain discovery feel like an adventure rather than a routine task, Morph Zoo has led to significant early adoption with millions of active users, fostered engagement beyond speculative interest, cultivated a community that actively contributes to the ecosystem, and showcased how blockchain technology can be both accessible and enjoyable.

In alignment with its vision of building a global consumer-focused blockchain layer, Morph Zoo is designed as more than just a rewards initiative—it serves as a platform for meaningful user participation. Each season presents new opportunities to explore, contribute, and gain benefits within the expanding Morph ecosystem. Additionally, participants earn Morph Points, which grant access to exclusive prizes and airdrops, ensuring that early engagement is both rewarding and impactful.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson